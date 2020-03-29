Coronavirus: a collaboration between nurses and doctors for certain treatments

A new method of management is being organized at home in the face of the coronavirus. Thanks to a partnership between city doctors and nurses practicing in private practice, a system is being put in place to offer follow-up of the least serious suspected or confirmed cases with priority interventions at a distance and in person only if the situation requires it.

People who have contacted the Samu or the Riposte platform of the ARS and who have only mild symptoms can be referred to this new tool which will be made up of doctor / nurse pairs. They will follow up with regular readings, ideally carried out by patients if they are provided with equipment. This will in particular relieve the congestion of services currently overwhelmed in the face of the epidemic and ensure more effective care.

Discussions are underway with the ARS in order to provide a maximum of basic equipment for taking temperatures or voltage and thus secure the device. Brigitte Vieillot is a liberal nurse, member of the Sniil union, which takes part in this initiative. She said more about this device during the Caribbean Evening.