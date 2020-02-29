Coronavirus – All important information on infection and prevention • HealthNews

The corona virus has now reached Germany and there are more and more reports of cases all over Europe. Many people are concerned about this and ask themselves how they can recognize Corona and how they can protect themselves from infection.

Corona Virus Signals

The signs of infection with coronaviruses are similar to those of a simple cold. The first thing to spread is a sore throat, mild fever and a general feeling of weakness. Diarrhea and runny nose can also occur, but are rarely the case. With severe infections with a strong multiplication of the viruses in the lower respiratory tract, shortness of breath can occur, in the end pneumonia can threaten.

Coronaviruses include the MERS coronavirus, the SARS coronavirus, and the 2019-nCoV coronavirus, which was first detected in humans at the beginning of this year. Just like a cold, infection is caused by smear or droplet infection. It has not yet been clarified whether the transmission path is important for the severity of the course of the disease.

How big is the risk of infection?

According to the Austrian Agency for Health and Food Security, 2019-nCoV does not appear to be as much of a threat as MERS (30 percent mortality) or SARS (10 percent mortality). Mortality of up to three percent is currently reported for 2019-nCoV. Just like with influenza (mortality below 1 percent), infection is particularly dangerous for the elderly and people with a weakened immune system.

As is well known, the new corona virus can spread from person to person. However, it is believed that the risk of infection is much lower here than is the case with influenza. Individuals were reported to have been infected by people who had not yet experienced any symptoms.

Incubation period of the virus

According to research, the incubation period for the new coronavirus is between two and 14 days. However, the time between infection and the onset of the disease can also take significantly longer. The incubation period does not provide any information about how long those affected are contagious. Other types of viruses are infectious for a very long time. Imported goods are not considered a problem, since contamination would have to take place beforehand and the virus would still have to be active when the goods arrive. This is not to be feared due to the long transport route. So far it is unclear whether the corona virus can survive several days in liquid or dry products.

Fatal Illness?

According to experts, human-to-human transmission of the coronavirus is mild and asymptomatic in most cases. According to AGES, common signals for the virus type are primarily breathing problems, shortness of breath, fever and cough. However, if the disease is severe, it can actually lead to acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure or even death. With mild forms, however, only signs of cold or no symptoms spread. It is currently assumed that the course of the disease from 2019-nCoV is generally not as severe as with the corona types MERS and SARS.

There is currently no special therapy for the new coronavirus. Only the symptoms can be treated, for example by alleviating the symptoms with antipyretic drugs. A vaccine is also not yet available for use. According to the RKI, however, promising progress has already been made in the development of such a substance, and corresponding substances are currently being tested in clinical studies.

How to protect yourself

The spread of 2019-nCoV can be prevented by washing your hands thoroughly with soap and water several times a day. At best, coughing and sneezing should be carried out hygienically, which means that a tissue should cover the mouth and nose. Direct contact with infected people is of course not recommended. However, the minimum distance should be at least one meter, if contact should not be avoided.

A mouthguard does not significantly reduce the risk of infection in public, but in special situations, such as when caring for the sick, a mouthguard can reduce the risk of infection by nursing staff. It is usually particularly useful for those infected to wear a mouthguard, as this actually significantly reduces the chance of infecting other people. For this third-party protection, however, it is essential to position the mask correctly and to put it on tightly.