Coronavirus: Annecy hospital participates in the vast European study Discovery – News Monde: Coronavirus

The Annecy Genevois (Change) hospital is one of the 29 centers in France which are participating in the clinical trial at European level called “Discovery”. In “The Messenger”, Doctor Violaine Tolsma, infectiologist explains that it is a question of “comparing several antiviral treatments in the Covid-19 infection” 800 patients out of 3200 on the European level will participate in this study coordinated in France by the National Institute of Health and Medical Research (Inserm) In Annecy, 24 patients are already included out of the 32 planned.

The existence in Haute-Savoie of a significant number of cases, as well as the presence in the establishment of a clinical research center (CRC) have made Annecy one of the places of study.

“Discovery” relates to patients with severe forms of the disease. “You must have a confirmed infection and oxygen needs,” says Dr. Tolsma to the French daily. And then, people should not have contraindications for these treatments.

The patient who falls within this framework is then offered to participate in the study. Then, a draw is made to know what treatment he will receive. “This is the principle of ‘randomization’, so that the results can be interpreted,” says Dr Tolsma.

Patients are divided into five groups: those receiving standard care, those to whom remdesivir (non-marketed molecule) is added, a combination of lopinavir / ritonavir (antiviral used against HIV), lopinavir / ritonavir plus interferon (used against hepatitis) and finally the media hydroxychloroquine (molecule used in chronic inflammatory diseases).

This trial is expected to last until late April – early May.