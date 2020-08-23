Coronavirus antibody tests bought online or from shops ‘put public at risk’ – Latest News

The NHS states : “An antibody test can tell you if it’s likely you’ve had coronavirus before.

The tests, which could indicate whether someone has contracted the killer coronavirus, are being sold online.

Antibody tests being sold online or in shops could be putting the public at risk due to inaccurate or “misleading” results, according to a letter from the Royal College of Pathologists

The health service points out that antibody tests cannot tell you if you are immune to coronavirus.

Doctors have warned that poor regulation of antibody tests could be putting the public at risk.

Nor can it tell you if you can or cannot spread the virus to others.

“But it does not work for everyone, as some people who’ve had the virus do not have antibodies.”

The Royal College of Pathologists has written to the health secretary, asking for rules to be tightened on kits sold directly to consumers.

The CDC also claims that a positive antibody test could actually mean “that you have antibodies from an infection with a virus from the same family of viruses, such as the one that causes the common cold.”

While no tests of this kind have been approved of for at-home use in the UK, the market is growing.

In the letter, it states that such tests can “mislead the public” and “put individuals at risk.”

They claim that antibody tests should be conducted with a professional “back up”.

The letter sent to Matt Hancock asks for swift action against such tests.

A number of different types are now available, claims the BBC.

Otherwise, the public could be in danger from incorrect or unreadable results.

This is because the tests need to be “properly readable” and accurate.

But, Prof Jo Martin said: “Currently, if you buy a test on the internet or you buy it in certain boutiques or shops, we can’t guarantee that the quality of that is of an appropriate standard.

A spokesperson for the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency sad that they had “worked collaboratively with cross-government agencies at pace to prevent non-compliant antibody test kits being placed into the UK market”.