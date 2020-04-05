Coronavirus breakthrough: Is ivermectin the potential breakthrough in COVID-19 treatment?

Researchers at Monash University make a remarkable observation. It seems that ivermectin can fight the coronavirus COVID-19. Ivermectin, an anti-parasite medicine that is actually produced in Haarlem, kills the virus within two days. The researcher is now doing research in humans and expect results by a month. Ivermectin is a specific inhibitor of the importin alpha / beta mediated nuclear import and therefore able to inhibit replication of viruses such as influenza, HIV and dengue virus

The anti-parasitic agent is widely available all over the world. Now, research from Monash University shows that a single dose of ivermectin can inhibit the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Although it is not yet known exactly how ivermectin works on the coronavirus COVID-19, it probably appears to be able to dampen the virus’s greeting. The next step is for scientists to determine the correct human dose to ensure that the dose used in vitro with the coronavirus is safe for humans.

It will take a while for a drug to become widely available at COVID-19. Scientists expect it to take at least a month to complete clinical research. Before ivermectin can be used to fight coronavirus, funding is needed to get it to preclinical and clinical trials. Ivermectin is a registered anti-parasitic agent that has also been shown to be effective against viruses such as HIV, dengue and influenza in vitro. The study is the joint work of Monash Biomedicine Discovery Institute and the Peter Doherty Institute of Infection and Immunity.

Ivermectin

Ivermectin protects over 100 million people from river blindness annually. A small team in Haarlem works daily on its production. MSD in Haarlem is the only factory in the world where ivermectin is made. Ivermectin works against river blindness: the second leading cause of blindness due to infection. It is estimated that some 120 million people worldwide are at risk of developing the disease, especially in Latin America and Africa. The brand name is Mectizan.

Donation

In 1987 MSD put it on Mectizan Donation Program on. In the 35 countries where river blindness occurs, more than 100 million people are now treated with this medicine every year. MSD donates the drug as much and for as long as necessary. It is also used to combat the so-called elephant disease (elephantiasis).

Ivermectin is available in tablet form. Various organizations, such as the World Health Organization, are distributing the tablets, which MSD makes available free of charge, in an increasing number of countries in Africa and South and Central America.

Bron: MedicalFacts & Dailymail.co.uk