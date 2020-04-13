Coronavirus can damage the nervous system – SALZBURG24

As the doctors report in the journal “JAMA Neurology”, a good third of the 214 patients they examined showed signs that the virus had damaged the nervous system. The most common symptoms included dizziness and headache, as well as olfactory and taste disorders.

Sense of smell and taste affected

In the past few days, reports had already accumulated that corona patients at least temporarily lost their sense of smell and taste. These symptoms indicated that the brain was involved, said infectiologist Bernd Salzberger from the Regensburg University Hospital. “So far, however, there have been very few examinations of the brain of corona patients. We are still in the dark.”

Nervous system damaged

The current study from Wuhan is also based only on the evaluation of the corresponding patient files, laboratory findings and radiological examinations for the 214 study participants with a proven Covid-19 disease. As the team led by neurologist Ling Mao from Huazhong University of Science and Technology reports, 78 (36.4 percent) of them showed neurological manifestations that were more serious the more serious the overall Covid 19 disease was.

The most common observers observed dizziness (36 patients, 16.8 percent) and headache (28 patients, 13.1 percent). In addition, there were taste disorders in twelve patients (5.6 percent) and olfactory disorders in eleven patients (5.1 percent). Six patients (2.8 percent) suffered a stroke.

Symptoms are divided into two categories

In an independent editorial to the study, neurologists Samuel Pleasure, Ari Green, and Andrew Josephson from the University of California split these manifestations into specific symptoms (loss of smell or taste, muscle weakness, and strokes) and non-specific symptoms (headache, loss of consciousness, dizziness, and seizures) ) on. In the case of non-specific symptoms in particular, it remains unclear whether these are an expression of the disease itself or are part of a systemic inflammatory reaction in patients who were already very ill. Future studies should examine this question.

In fact, Sars and Mers – also a coronavirus disease – are known to cause damage to the nervous system. For both infections it has been experimentally proven that the virus can enter the brain via the olfactory nerves in the nasal cavity.

Cessation of breath after neurological damage?

In the case of Covid-19, it is now being discussed whether respiratory arrest could also be the result of neurological damage – for example, inflammation of the brain stem, where the control for the cardiovascular system and the respiratory tract is also located. From a neurological point of view, it is important to clarify how many of the serious illnesses are triggered by the involvement of the central nervous system, notes Peter Berlit, general secretary of the German Society for Neurology.

In view of the current Chinese study, the physicians Pleasure, Green and Josephson see neurologists in their editorial team as “at the forefront of the pandemic” in the future. They think it is particularly important that doctors treat Covid-19 infection in patients with corresponding neurological symptoms To consider.

