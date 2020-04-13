Coronavirus can damage the nervous system

The effects of the coronavirus in the body are being researched feverishly. Photo: Uncredited / NIAID-RML / AP / dpa

Studies in Germany have already documented that an infection with the corona virus can also affect the sense of smell and taste in those affected. A study from China now also reports damage to the nervous system that could have been caused by Sars-CoV-2.

Infection with the coronavirus can therefore not only manifest itself with fever, cough and breathing difficulties. According to scientists from Wuhan, the epicenter of the pandemic from which the virus spread worldwide, it can also cause various neurological symptoms. As the doctors report in the journal “JAMA Neurology”, a good third of the 214 patients they examined showed signs that the virus had damaged the nervous system. The most common symptoms included dizziness and headache, as well as olfactory and taste disorders.

Reports of corona patients losing their sense of smell and taste, at least temporarily, had accumulated in the past few days. These symptoms indicated that the brain was involved, said infectiologist Bernd Salzberger from the Regensburg University Hospital. “So far, however, there have been very few examinations of the brain of corona patients. We are still in the dark. ”

Sars and also Mers – also diseases caused by a coronavirus – are known to cause damage to the nervous system. In the case of Covid-19, it is now being discussed whether respiratory arrest could also be the result of neurological damage – for example, inflammation of the brain stem, where the control for the cardiovascular system and the respiratory tract is also located. The authors of the study consider it particularly important that doctors consider a Covid-19 infection in patients with corresponding neurological symptoms “in order to avoid a delayed diagnosis or misdiagnosis and to prevent further transmission”.