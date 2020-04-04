Coronavirus can live in patients for up to FIVE WEEKS after they first fall ill

Patients sickened with coronavirus may be infectious for up to five weeks after they first fall ill, a new study has found.

Researchers from China discovered that people could live with virus in their respiratory tracts for as long as 37 days.

That’s 2.5 times as long as the mandatory two-week isolation period required by most healthcare experts.

It comes on the heels of the World Health Organization finally declaring the global outbreak to be a pandemic on Wednesday.

For the study, published in The Lancet, 191 patients from two hospitals in Wuhan – the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak – were studied.

The team used electronic medical records to collect demographic data as well as laboratory data.

Researchers detected the RNA of the virus – which carries the genetic information – in respiratory samples from patients for a median of 20 days after they first becoming sick.

The shortest amount of time someone was infectious was eight days and the longest amount of time was 37 days.

‘Prolonged viral shedding provides the rationale for a strategy of isolation of infected patients and optimal antiviral interventions in the future,’ the authors wrote.

‘This has important implications for both patient isolation decision making and guidance around the length of antiviral treatment.’

This is the latest in a slew of studies that have shown the virus can survive much longer than previously imagined.

A study conducted by the US government and other scientists found the virus can survive in the air for three hours and can live in surfaces for up to three days.

Tests showed the virus could survive on copper for four hours, on cardboard for an entire day and up to 72 hours on plastic and steel.

And a German study found infected patients shed large amounts of the virus before symptoms appear.

This means that when people only showed minor symptoms, such as fatigue or a cough, it was still easy to spread the virus to others.

Worldwide, more than 128,000 people have been infected and more than 4,700 people have died.

In the US, there are more than 1,500 confirmed cases in at least 46 states and DC and 39 people have died.