Coronavirus can survive on fish, meat and chicken in freezing temperatures, study finds – Latest News

They were then stored between 4C, which is standard refrigeration temperature, and minus 20C.

In a study slices of salmon, chicken and pork from Singapore supermarkets were laced with the virus.

And after 21 days the coronavirus was still present in the meat and fish samples which were were laced with the virus and stored between 4C and minus 20C

According to the study: “An explanation is required for the re-emergence of Covid-19 outbreaks in regions with apparent local eradication.

Scientists have warned the coronavirus can survive on frozen meat, chicken and fish for 21 days.

And after 21 days the coronavirus was still latching onto the meat and fish samples, the Sunday Telegraph reports.

It also found food handler could be stem new outbreak.

It also states that contaminated food and food packaging is a feasible source for outbreaks – a source of clusters within existing outbreaks.

“Recent outbreaks have emerged in Vietnam, New Zealand and parts of China where there had been no cases for some months.”

“The international food market is massive and even a very unlikely event could be expected to occur from time to time”, according to the study.

Doctors this week warned that poor regulation of antibody tests could be putting the public at risk.

Prof James Wood, head of the Veterinary Medicine department at the University of Cambridge, told The Sunday Telegraph: “The authors discuss, very sensibly, how it is important that factory workers must be incentivised not to go to work when symptomatic or in contact with Covid-19 cases.”

Doctors have warned that poor regulation of antibody tests could be putting the public at risk.

The tests, which could indicate whether someone has contracted the killer coronavirus, are being sold online.

The tests, which could indicate whether someone has contracted the killer coronavirus, are being sold online.