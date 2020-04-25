Coronavirus Causes Blood Clots and Stroke in Healthy Young Patients

Doctors have warned that coronavirus appears to cause stroke in adults in their 30s and 40s who are otherwise not particularly sick or have no symptoms of the virus.

They also said that young people were less likely to call 911 and seek treatment because they feared hospitals would be overwhelmed by coronavirus patients.

There is growing evidence to suggest that Covid-19 infection makes patients more prone to blood clots, and although the reason behind this is unclear, a stroke may be the result.

Strokes occur when a blood clot reaches the brain, blocking an artery that supplies blood to the vital organ.

A team of doctors working in the Mount Sinai health system has discovered that younger, healthy patients are victims of strokes after contracting the coronavirus

Giving details of five patients he and his colleagues treated, Dr. Thomas Oxley, neurosurgeon at the Mount Sinai Health System in New York, told CNN that all of them were under the age of 50 and had either mild symptoms or no 19 infection.

“The virus appears to cause increased clotting in the large arteries, resulting in a severe stroke,” Oxley told CNN. “Our report shows a sevenfold increase in the incidence of sudden strokes in young patients in the past two weeks.

“Most of these patients have no medical history and were at home with either mild symptoms (or in two cases, no symptoms) of Covid,” he added. “All of them have tested positive. Two of them were slow to call an ambulance. “

For younger patients, it is not common to have a stroke, especially in the large vessels of the brain. A letter published in the New England Journal of Medicine by the Oxley team stated that in the past 12 months, their hospital system has treated, on average, only 0.73 patients with one stroke less 50 years old.

Dr. Thomas Oxley, pictured, said his team had seen a sevenfold increase in the number of young patients treated for stroke in the past two weeks.

That’s less than two people a month, a stark contrast to the five they have treated in the past two weeks.

Doctors said younger patients are less likely to call an ambulance because they heard how overwhelmed hospitals are with coronavirus, but urged them to do so if they have symptoms of the virus or a stroke.

Other doctors report that they are seeing “unprecedented” blood clotting levels in patients with coronavirus, according to a separate report from CNN.

Speaking from her experience in treating Covid-19 patients in the hospital, Dr. Kathryn Hibbert said that she saw blood clotting in front of her eyes as she attempted to insert IV lines into the artery of a patient.

“You just watched him clot right in front of you,” said Hibbert, director of the medical intensive care unit at Massachusetts General Hospital. “It is rare for this to happen once, and extremely rare for it to happen twice.”

If such blood clots move to the heart or lungs, it can cause a pulmonary embolism, which can also be life-threatening, or to the brain and cause a stroke.

A New York-based Weill Cornell Medicine hematologist, Dr. Jeffrey Laurence, told CNN: “The number of clotting problems I see in the ICU, all related to Covid-19, is unprecedented. He added that “blood clotting problems seem to be prevalent among severe Covids.”

When a blood clot reaches the brain, brain cells die because they don’t get the oxygen they need. The longer a blood clot stays in the brain, the more cells die and the damage to the brain spreads.

It is therefore vital that treatment is sought quickly. “The most effective treatment for large strokes is clot recovery, but it must be done within 6 hours, and sometimes within 24 hours,” said Oxley.

Young patients would be hesitant to call 911 after hearing how overwhelmed hospitals are, but if you have a stroke, it is essential to treat it quickly before it spreads. Pictured: a man with Covid-19 is transported on a stretcher outside Mount Sinai Hospital in New York

Among the patients treated by the Oxley team, all tested positive for the virus, one died, while the others were either in rehabilitation units, the stroke unit or in intensive care. One of them is said to have returned home but will also require intensive care.

The doctor added that his important people are watching for symptoms of coronavirus infection, but are also calling 911 if they see signs of a stroke.

Oxley added that stroke warning signs can be memorized using the acronym “F.A.S.T ”. ‘F’ for sagging face, ‘A’ for weak arm, ‘S’ for speech difficulty and ‘T’ for time to call 911.

Why coronavirus patients are more prone to blood clots is “one of the most talked about issues in Covid right now, ” Dr. Michelle Gong, head of the critical care medicine division at CNN, told CNN. Montefiore Medical Center in New York. .

An international group of experts from more than 30 hospitals has come together to examine the issue.

At the Montefiore medical center, they are said to have started putting all coronavirus patients on anticoagulants to avoid the formation of blood clots, but this practice has not yet been widely adopted elsewhere.

New York was the most affected state in the United States with 257,216 confirmed coronavirus cases and 15,302 total deaths from the disease