Coronavirus. Children facing Covid-19: seven days before school starts, what we know

To combat the Covid-19 epidemic, the 12 million students from kindergarten to high school were invited to stay at home on March 16. On May 12, the youngest children are invited to return to school. Emmanuel Macron reminded him this Tuesday during his visit to a school in Poissy (Yvelines): We are going to reopen with very small classes ”. The head of state puts above all on a good back to school rather than a big back to school .

Will this be enough to convince the very large number of parents who are not really inclined to let their offspring go to the classrooms? Nothing is less sure…

Children who were still little affected

Since the start of the epidemic, children have appeared less frequently and less severely with Covid-19. In an inventory prior to the start of the school year and published just yesterday, Santé Publique France takes stock of Covid-19 in children under 18 years of age. This synthesis compiles numerous statistics and some first studies on the subject, made public, published or about to be published.

What does it say? That children appear to be as prone to SARS-CoV-2 infection as adults. However, pediatric cases of COVID-19 represent a small part (1 to 5%) of the total number of COVID-19 cases reported worldwide.

Studies conducted in the countries most affected by the virus, it appears that 0-19 year olds represent 2% of cases in China, 1.8% in Italy, 1.7% in the United States. In France, according to a count made on April 22, less than 1.5% of the cases of Covid-19 concern the age group 0-19 years. Severe forms and lethality in children are exceptional. They seem a little more frequent in very young children , decipher the authors of the synthesis.

In France, between 1er March and April 24, cases under the age of 18 accounted for 0.16% of hospitalized cases. In terms of death, here again they are extremely rare in the youngest (0.04% of deaths occurring in hospital). As of April 24, there were five deaths in France among those under the age of 17. The youngest French victim is a 6-year-old child, whose death was announced on April 10, by Jérôme Salomon. Even if there was a Covid-19 infection diagnosed, the causes of death seem multiple, “ then specified the Director General of Health.

In summary, if the coronavirus is very deadly in the elderly and those with fragile health, the available pediatric data are reassuring. Since the start of the epidemic in Europe, few children have been affected and severe forms have been exceptional , confirmed for their part a week ago the French Association of Ambulatory Pediatrics (AFPA) and the Group of Pediatric Infectious Pathologies (GPIP).

Little or no symptoms

The most common symptoms found in children are fever, cough, a runny nose, diarrhea, nausea or vomiting. Almost two-thirds of children show signs of lung damage on imaging, with no signs of clinical severity.

Dr Pierre Parneix, public health doctor expert on Covid-19 notes that most children are not very symptomatic or even carry the virus without even knowing it; we then speak of healthy carriers. On the other hand, they can be carriers of the disease, hence the importance of not bringing them into a community of fragile people, such as retirement homes, and of teaching them to wash their hands frequently, “ insists the specialist.

Contagiousness that is debated

Seven days before the start of the school year, the question of the contagiousness of children is obviously central for parents who are still wondering about the merits of sending their offspring back to school. Asymptomatic or with mild symptoms, children are little tested. And therefore not very present in the epidemiological studies carried out on Covid-19. Their role in the spread of the coronavirus therefore remains to be clarified.

Published April 11 in the journal of the Society of American Infectious Diseases Clinical Infectious Diseases, a study by Public Health France has shown that a 9 year old child, who had contracted Covid-19 in Contamines-Montjoie (in Haute-Savoie), one of the first French clusters did not transmit the disease to the 172 people with whom he had contact. This case suggests that children may not be a significant source of transmission of this new virus and suggests a different dynamics of transmission in children. , concluded Kostas Danis, epidemiologist, co-author of this study.

Conversely, last week, a German study came to cause trouble. Led by Dr Christian Drosten, a prestigious virologist who advises Angela Merkel, it suggests that children are as contagious as adults. To reach this conclusion, the Berlin Charity University Hospital conducted a large study on the viral load of the coronavirus in 3,712 of its positive patients, dividing them into different age categories. The results, pre-published on the establishment’s website, show that there would be no no significant difference between age categories, including children .

So potentially contagious our little blond heads? Finally, the importance of children in the transmission of the virus remains unclear , admits Santé Publique France in its summary. Its authors concede, It is currently very difficult to assess the circulation of the virus in this population from the knowledge produced during the first epidemic phase, and the possible contribution of children to its dynamics. . And to conclude on this chapter with this formula: The appreciation of the role of children during the deconfinement is at this stage very uncertain knowledge ”.

What risk run at school?

While several European countries have already started their deconfinement, the question of the return of children is, as in France, the subject of much discussion. The propensity of children to use their hands for anything and everything before bringing them to their mouths, the difficulty for the youngest to integrate barrier gestures, social distancing … the parents’ concern remains legitimate. And faced with the latter, the lack of certainty is sorely lacking.

We need this information to organize this safe return to school. Without it, we are completely in the dark , says Catherine Birken, pediatrician and researcher at the children’s hospital in Toronto (Canada), in the journal Science .

Especially since the children, as bold as they are in facing the Covid, will not stay with each other. “When the children go back to school, they will meet adults, their teachers, their teachers, administrative agents, people in charge of cleaning and there may be among asymptomatic adults, who can contaminate children”, points out Robert Sebbag, infectious disease specialist at the Pitié-Salpétrière hospital.

The latter then evokes the risks of contamination between children. Barrier gestures in children will be extremely difficult. And if he is infected, when he goes home, and the question of intra-family contagion becomes major.

More effective immune responses?

Why are children better protected from Covid-19? The question still turlupines scientists. Why do children and adolescents develop less severe forms? Faced with this question, researchers have so far formulated only hypotheses. In particular, a more rapid immune response, already seen in other infectious diseases such as chickenpox, measles, mumps.

This different immune response to viruses could be explained by a higher exposure to viral infections in children, which makes them more ready to defend themselves against a new virus, recently explained to our colleagues in World Etienne Javouhey, head of the pediatric emergency and resuscitation service at the CHU de Lyon. They also have better protection thanks to vaccinations, their immune system being constantly stimulated.

Regularly affected by viruses of the coronavirus family, children could also develop immune defenses that are quick to fight against SARS-CoV-2, such as interferons, proteins of the immune system.

What is Kawasaki syndrome?

The first cases were recorded in late April in England, with a report from the public health service reporting an increase in the number of children with symptoms resembling Kawasaki disease, a vascular syndrome whose cause remains unknown.

In the process, a small number of similar cases were mentioned in France, the United States, Spain or Belgium. They all had in common that they had been in contact with the new coronavirus. Nevertheless, we do not have all the arguments of certainty to say that there is a direct causal link between the new coronavirus and these unusual cases, says Damien Bonnet, head of the pediatric medical cardiology department.

However, doctors have speculated that the onset of this inflammatory disease is similar to the cytokine storm described in adults, a runaway immune response that causes severe respiratory cases. In France, around 40 cases are under investigation.

Research currently being carried out in France

To have a global view of the impact of the coronavirus in children, the national pediatric clinical research network Pedstart, led by Inserm, set up in mid-April a Task Force which aims to gather all the information concerning the infected pediatric population . This will identify real-time clinical studies conducted in France on Covid-19 in children .

Among the studies already underway: the French Covid-19 cohort. Initially conducted with adult patients, it now has a pediatric component which must identify children hospitalized in pediatric university hospital centers.