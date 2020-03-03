Coronavirus ‘could be 1,000 times more infectious than SARS, scientists warn

The coronavirus could be up to 1,000 times more infectious than SARS because it plagues the body in the same way as HIV and Ebola, scientists warn.

Experts initially presumed the spread of COVID-19 would follow the same trajectory as the SARS outbreak in 2002/3, because the viruses are almost identical genetically.

But they have discovered the way it binds to cells in the human body is akin to far more aggressive diseases like HIV and Ebola.

This makes it ‘100 to 1,000 times’ more efficient at infecting people than SARS, according to researchers from Nankai University in Tianjin, northern China.

SARS, or severe acute respiratory syndrome, infected 8,000 people worldwide and killed 774 people in a year in 2002.

But in just two months the current coronavirus crisis has already struck down 82,000 victims and almost 3,000 patients have succumbed to the illness.

SARS binds to a receptor protein called ACE2 after invading the human body through the mouth, nose or eyes.

ACE2 does not exist in large quantities in healthy people, which helped limit the spread of the 2002 outbreak.

Nankai University researchers looked at the genome sequence of COVID-19 and found a section of mutated genes that did not exist in SARS.

Instead the coronavirus has ‘cleavage sites’ similar to those in HIV and Ebola, which carry viral proteins that are dormant and have to be ‘cut’ to be activated.

HIV and Ebola target an enzyme called furin, which is responsible for cutting and activating these proteins when they enter the body.

The viruses trick furin so it activates them and causes a ‘direct fusion’ between the virus and the human cells. COVID-19 binds to cells in a similar way, the scientists found.

‘This finding suggests [the new coronavirus]may be significantly different from the SARS coronavirus in the infection pathway,’ the scientists said in the paper.

‘Compared to the SARS’ way of entry, this binding method is ‘100 to 1,000 times’ as efficient,’ they wrote.

The study was published on Chinaxiv.org, a platform used by the Chinese Academy of Sciences to release scientific papers before they have been peer-reviewed.

In just a fortnight the paper has become the most viewed ever on the website.

In a follow-up study, a research team at the University of Science and Technology in the coronavirus epicentre Wuhan, Hubei province, backed the findings.

The mutation could not be found in Sars, Mers or Bat-CoVRaTG13, a bat coronavirus that was considered the original source of COVID-19, the paper said.

This could be ‘the reason why SARS-CoV-2 is more infectious than other coronaviruses’, lead-author Professor Li Hua wrote.

‘This virus may use the packing mechanisms of other viruses such as HIV.’