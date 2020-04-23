Coronavirus Could Be Here ‘Permanently,’ Says Top Adviser to U.K. Government

The novel coronavirus may be at the stage where it circulates in human populations “permanently,” according to a scientist advising the U.K. government on its COVID-19 response.

Dr. Jeremy Farrar, a member of the U.K. government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies, told reporters at a media briefing on Wednesday, “I believe this is now an endemic human infection which will continue to circulate in human populations for many, many years to come if not permanently.”

In his opening remarks at the press conference held by the U.K.-based research charity the Wellcome Trust, of which he is the director, the clinician and infectious disease researcher said “it is likely that this is here with the human race for the future.”

Since the coronavirus started sickening people in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, Hubei province, late last year, 183,454 have died of COVID-19 in more than 2.6 million confirmed cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Over 713,537 people are known to have survived. As shown in the graph by Statistabelow, the U.S. has the most reported cases.