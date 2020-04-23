Coronavirus crisis causes spike in the number of Britons dying at home

The coronavirus crisis has led to a spike in the number of Britons dying from cardiac arrests at home, medics have warned.

More than 80 extra deaths are occurring every day in London alone before paramedics reach the victims, leaked A&E figures show.

Doctors fear seriously ill people are reluctant to phone an ambulance because they are worried about catching the coronavirus or don’t want to be a burden on the NHS.

Many of the excess deaths are thought to be caused by the virus, raising fears the true death toll is far higher than the official 12,800.

Minutes of a meeting held by London A&E bosses last week, obtained by The Guardian, said there were almost three times the number of 999 calls for cardiac arrests on the weekend of April 4 and 5.

The ambulance service was called out 140 times a day compared to its average 55. Most of the people concerned were dead by the time paramedics arrived.

The minutes of the online meeting, held on Monday 6 April, said: ‘People don’t want to go near hospital, as a result salvageable conditions are not being treated.

‘Patients with conditions that are time critical re not presenting and concerns rising as to how we manage these patients, eg, no longer able to perform an open appendectomy [for an inflamed appendix].’

Medics believe that many of the excess deaths are caused by coronavirus.

The disease makes it harder to breathe and get oxygen into the lungs, forcing the heart to work harder.

‘Of these 85 extra cardiac arrest deaths a day in London, they must be mainly COVID-19,’ said the head of one A&E department.

It comes after an extra 2,600 non-coronavirus deaths were recorded in a single week.

England and Wales suffered a total of 16,387 deaths in the week up until April 3, the most since 2005 and more than 6,000 above average.

Of the excess deaths, COVID-19 was not reported on at least 2,600 certificates, meaning they were from other causes.

Tom Dening, professor of dementia research at the University of Nottingham, said there were many reasons for the spike, ‘including people not feeling able to attend their GP surgeries, call an ambulance or attend A&E.

He added: ‘Therefore, some serious conditions may present too late for effective treatment.

‘Another possibility is that some people with serious conditions, like cancer or chronic kidney disease, are either unable or unwilling to attend hospital on the usual regular basis, so their treatment regimes may lapse.

‘Some people confined to their homes are likely to be drinking and smoking more, or eating less healthily, and this may also contribute to health problems, including accidents, around the home.’

People with diabetes or high blood pressure may struggle to manage their condition if GP surgeries are closed, he added.

Appointments have moved to over the phone or video call, but managing unstable conditions is much harder remotely than with face to face attention.

Robert Dingwall, a professor of social sciences at Nottingham Trent University, said the strain of the outbreak on the NHS may be resulting in heart attacks or stroke patients not being treated quickly enough.

He added: ‘There is some fears that parents aren’t taking children sick to hospital. They fear if they take their children to A&E they may be infected with COVID-19.

‘A child with chronic asthma for example, it’s a perpetual worry for parents. Maybe, parents are hanging on a bit longer [to go to hospital] and the interventions are less effective.’

Professor Dingwall said some deaths may reflect an increase in suicides or stress-related physical disorders as a result of lockdown and unemployment.

But he said it was too early to say this was the case for sure due to how those deaths are investigated.

There are also concerns the disruption to daily life will drive people to drink more alcohol, smoke or eat unhealthily.

Professor David Spiegelhalter, of the University of Cambridge, said he was disturbed by the rise in deaths, The Times reports.

‘I don’t think I’ve been as shocked when I looked at something. I knew there was going to be a jump in Covid-registered deaths. I hadn’t expected such a huge number of deaths which didn’t mention it on the death certificate.’

An NHS spokesperson said: ‘Anybody who needs urgent help – people experiencing heart failure, or expectant mums worried about their baby – should absolutely come forward and seek help from their local NHS.

‘There is no doubt that, as the chief medical officer said, coronavirus is putting more pressure on NHS services, but NHS staff are freeing up thousands more beds for critical care whilst also keeping other essential services running, so parents, relatives and anyone worried about their health should continue to use their NHS.’