Coronavirus death toll nears 1,800 as more than 71,000 have now caught the deadly infection

Nearly 1,800 people across the world have now died from the killer coronavirus that is rapidly sweeping the planet.

And more than 71,000 have caught the SARS-2 infection, including 454 on a cruise ship quarantined off the coast of Japan.

Ninety-five per cent of the 2,000 new cases recorded yesterday were diagnosed in Hubei, the deserted Chinese province at the centre of the crisis.

It comes as pressure is growing on the UK Government to rescue citizens stranded on board a coronavirus-hit cruise ship in Japan.

The Diamond Princess has been sitting in the water of the coast of Yokohama since February 3 and 369 people have caught the infection during that fortnight.

Some 340 US citizens were flown home by the Donald Trump administration on a cargo plane yesterday.

Australia, Canada, Italy and South Korea have all promised to bring their people home.

But the UK is still ‘considering options’, the Foreign Office said, for the 78 British people who are still on the cruise ship.

Holidaymakers said they feel abandoned and ‘forgotten’, with one adding ‘it’s about time Boris got the Brits back to England’.

David Abel, a Brit on board the ship, said: ‘Every country except the UK has become involved, and that is really wonderful for the people on board the ship.

There were around 3,700 people on the Diamond Princess when it sailed into Japan more than two weeks ago.

Around one in 10 of them have since been diagnosed with the coronavirus, which is officially known as SARS-CoV-2.

The virus appears to have been spreading on board despite passengers being told to stay in their cabins.

It is spread by coughs, sneezes and potentially even through inhaling the breath of someone who has the illness.

A confined environment like a cruise, where people spend weeks at a time in close quarters with one another, could be a hotbed for such an illness to spread.

Anyone confirmed to have the illness has been taken to a hospital on the Japanese mainland.

So far, none of the patients have died of the infection.

The coronavirus outbreak appears to be slowing, with confirmed cases now rising by around two per cent each day.

In comparison, cases of the never-before-seen virus jumped by between 10 and 64 per cent at the height of the outbreak.

Health officials are expected to tell schools that they do not need to close or send staff and pupils home if there is a suspected case of coronavirus.

Public Health England is expected to issue new guidance to schools saying that no restrictions or special control measures are needed while tests are carried out.

While a pupil or staff member suspected of coming into contact with the virus is being tested, the guidance says no action is needed.

If a case of the virus is confirmed, then health protection teams will speak to the head teacher and action will be taken.

And millions of Britons with flu-like symptoms could be told by authorities to ‘self-isolate’ by staying at home for a fortnight.

The Sunday Telegraph said senior NHS managers have been told the service will stop testing once around 100 cases have been confirmed across Britain.

Eight of the nine coronavirus patients diagnosed on British soil were released at the weekend, as well as 11 Brits evacuated from Wuhan and quarantined on the Wirral.

More than 100 people remain in isolation at the Kents Hill Park Hotel in Milton Keynes after being on a later rescue flight.