Coronavirus: Does smoking put you at greater or less risk?

Smokers face a greater risk of suffering severe complications from the coronavirus, according to research.

Chinese academics found a quarter of infected patients who needed life support or died were smokers.

In contrast, only 11 per cent of patients with mild symptoms such as a cough and a fever were smokers.

Another study by experts in Wuhan – where the pandemic began – also discovered smokers were more likely to see their disease progress.

But one by another team from the Chinese city were mystified after finding smokers were less likely to catch the deadly virus in the first place. In another twist, it also found smokers were more likely to suffer severe complications.

The EU health regulator today ruled smoking can make people more susceptible to serious complications from a coronavirus infection.

But in the same breath, the body admitted the data was still scarce. Doctors across the world have echoed the concern and called for further trials.

One group of experts, who trawled through evidence, admitted the data is mostly based on assumptions and called for further trials to clarify the danger.

Smoking – a killer habit known to cause cancer – damages lung health and raises the risk of other respiratory infections, such as the flu.

Researchers at the Zhongnan Hospital of Wuhan University made the conclusion that only 1.4 per cent of 140 hospitalised patients were smokers.

Ya-dong Gao and colleagues wrote in the journal Allergy: ‘Interestingly, there were only two current smokers and seven past smokers.’

Of the nine patients classed as smokers, three had non-severe symptoms. The other six were classed as having severe symptoms.

Writing in the journal, the researchers added: ‘The relationship between smoking and coronavirus infection is not clear.

‘The exact underlying causes of the lower incidence of COVID‐19 in current smokers are still unknown.’

And they admitted: ‘The outcome of SARS‐CoV‐2 infection in smokers may be more severe.’

The study also claimed asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder (COPD) are not risk factors for catching the infection – contrary to NHS advice.

Results also showed that hypertension was the most common comorbidity, with 30 per cent of patients having high blood pressure.

Respiratory doctors at The Central Hospital of Wuhan carried out another study that found smokers were more likely to see their disease progress.

They analysed 78 patients who already had pneumonia caused by COVID-19. All of them were tracked for two weeks.

The experts, led by Wei Liu, found those who use use tobacco are ’14 times as likely to have COVID-19 progression’.

Patients who had high levels of C-reactive protein – a tell-tale sign of inflammation – were 10 times more likely to see their disease progress.

The results, which warned that a history of smoking raised the risk to patients, were published in the Chinese Medical Journal.

Another study, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, came to a similar conclusion.

Researchers supported by the National Health Commission of China looked at more than 1,000 patients diagnosed with COVID-19.

They found of the patients with symptoms classed as non-severe, only 11.8 per cent were current smokers.

However, 16.9 per cent of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms were smokers, according to the analysis.

Furthermore, 25.5 per cent of the patients who were needed mechanical ventilation, were admitted to intensive care or died were smokers.

However, fewer than 15 per cent of the patients involved in the study were smokers – a figure that clashes with China’s smoking rate.

The World Health Organization says 300million people in China smoke – roughly a fifth of the country’s total population and a third of the world’s total.

Data from a national survey conducted by China in 2015 found up to 60 per cent of men between the ages of 45 and 64 smoke.

British researchers were clueless as to why the NEJM study had such low rates of smokers, especially given 28 per cent of patients were between 50 and 64 and around 60 per cent were men.

One reason they suggested was that it could be down to the demographic of the patients analysed – 43 per cent lived in Wuhan.

It comes as the EU health regulator today warned smoking can make people more susceptible to serious complications from a coronavirus infection.

The European Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (ECDC) included smokers among those potentially most vulnerable to COVID-19.

However, the body – which cited several different scientific studies – admitted the available data is still limited.

Professor Taylor Hays, from the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, also spoke of a lack of data on COVID-19 in smokers, or vapers.

However, he told Forbes: ‘We do know from reports from China, smokers seem to be over-represented in groups of people who have severe or critical COVID-19,.

‘These observations about more severe illness in smokers vs people who have never smoked seems to parallel what is seen in respiratory viruses.

‘We know that inhalation of combustible tobacco of any sort seems to be associated with more severe disease from respiratory viruses.’

In a piece published in the journal Tobacco Induced Diseases, other researchers said further research is needed to confirm the link.

The pair wrote: ‘Smoking, to date, has been assumed to be possibly associated with adverse disease prognosis.

‘Evidence has highlighted the negative impact of tobacco use on lung health and its causal association with a plethora of respiratory diseases.’

The two scientists – one from Greece and the other from Harvard – added: ‘Smoking is most likely associated with… adverse outcomes of COVID-19.’

The ECDC report also said smoking was linked with higher levels of an enzyme in the lungs called ACE2 – thought to raise the risk of severe cases of COVID-19.

Greek researchers found the coronavirus sticks to cells and attacks them by latching onto ACE2. The results were published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine.

Drugs given to millions of patients with high blood pressure and diabetes can raise the amount of ACE2 they have on their cells, the experts warned.