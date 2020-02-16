Coronavirus emergency ‘holds a very grave threat’ to the world

The coronavirus outbreak poses a ‘very grave threat for the rest of the world’, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) has said.

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has urged countries to share virus samples and speed up research into drugs and vaccines.

‘With 99 per cent of cases in China, this remains very much an emergency for that country, but one that holds a very grave threat for the rest of the world,’ he said.

Dr Ghebreyesus spoke at a meeting of more than 400 researchers and national authorities, including some participating by video conference from mainland China and Taiwan.

More than 43,000 patients across the world have caught the killer infection, and figures show more than 1,000 people have now died.

Dr Ghebreyesus is believed to be referring to poorer countries, such as in Africa and Asia, which don’t have the money or power China has and could struggle – or fail – to contain the virus if it took hold there.

He was speaking at the opening of a two-day conference being held in Geneva, Switzerland, where 400 scientists will discuss how to stop the disease.

‘What matters most is stopping the outbreak and saving lives,’ said Dr Ghebreyesus.

‘We hope that one of the outcomes of this meeting will be an agreed roadmap for research around which researchers and donors will align.’

He said countries, companies and scientists around the world must work together to try and understand the virus and work out a way to stop it.

The virus, first identified in China on December 31, has killed more than 1,000 people, infected over 43,000 and reached at least 25 countries.

Although the vast majority of cases have been in China, other countries have regularly reported cases over the past fortnight.

Many are among Chinese travellers or people who have been to China, but there has also been evidence of people catching it from others despite not travelling.

Experts have been concerned that if people travel to poorer countries with worse healthcare systems – such as impoverished areas of Africa or Asia – the virus could spread like wildfire.

Dr Ghebreyesus said yesterday that it was impossible to predict how the outbreak would pan out.

He added: ‘In recent days, we have seen some concerning instances of onward transmission from people with no travel history to China.

‘The detection of the small number of cases could be the spark that becomes a bigger fire, but for now, it’s only a spark.’

For the more at-risk countries the WHO launched a campaign to raise £475million ($615m) to help them prepare for potential cases.

So far, most of the cases outside of China have been in wealthy countries such as the US, UK, Japan, Singapore, South Korea and Australia.

None have been diagnosed in Africa or South America so far, but countries there could be at a greater risk than European nations because they have less advanced healthcare.

Speaking last week Dr Ghebreyesus said: ‘My biggest worry is that there are countries today who do not have the systems in place to detect people who have contracted with the virus, even if it were to emerge.

‘Urgent support is needed to bolster weak health systems to detect, diagnose and care for people with the virus, to prevent further human to human transmission and protect health workers.’