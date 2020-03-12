Coronavirus: Fifth UK death from the infection as cases hit 321

Two more patients have died from the killer coronavirus in the UK after the number of cases spiked to 321 today, officials have confirmed.

MailOnline understands the latest victim was a man in his 70s who was ‘very unwell’ and had a number of long-term health conditions’. He passed away at St Helier Hospital in Sutton, south London.

His death came after Health Secretary Matt Hancock this afternoon announced the fourth death – a woman in her 70s at the Royal Wolverhampton Hospital who also had several other underlying conditions. She caught the illness in the UK.

It comes after a man in his 60s, in Manchester, became the third person to die yesterday. Last week a woman in her 70s in Reading and a man in his 80s in Milton Keynes also succumbed to the life-threatening infection.

Health chiefs today confirmed 48 more patients, including five in Scotland and two in Wales, had been diagnosed with the illness which has left millions living in fear.

Britain’s total infection toll now sits at 321, with the number having risen almost eight-fold in the space of a week. Outbreaks in Italy, France, Germany and Spain have also dramatically increased in size.

Fears thousands may unknowingly be infected were today raised after a patient already in hospital tested positive for the killer virus despite having no known risk factors or travel history.

In hope of delaying an inevitable crisis, Boris Johnson today called an emergency meeting to discuss how Britain can slow the outbreak, but the Prime Minister did not order any stricter rules be put in place to stop the virus.

Stepping up the Government’s response could see the roll out of drastic public health measures including shutting schools, banning large public events, encouraging people to work from home and cancelling thousands of non-urgent NHS operations.

Despite the ever-growing threat of a crisis on British soil, thousands of passengers arriving from northern Italy – the centre of Europe’s outbreak – were today let through UK airports without any health checks.

World financial markets have crashed because of the crisis, which shows no signs of slowing. Around £140billion was wiped off the FTSE 100 within minutes while trading was temporarily halted on the New York Stock Exchange.

In a statement about the death, Daniel Elkeles, chief executiv, for Epsom and St Helier University Hospitals NHS Trust said: ‘We can confirm that sadly, a patient in their seventies who was very unwell with a number of significant and long term health conditions has passed away at St Helier Hospital.

‘They had tested positive for COVID-19. Our thoughts and condolences remain with the patient’s family and loved ones at this difficult time.’

The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust – which ran the hospital where the fourth patient died – said: ‘The Trust can confirm that a patient in their 70s being treated for underlying health conditions has died. The patient had tested positive for Covid-19.

‘The family has been informed and our condolences and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.’

Professor Chris Whitty, England’s chief medical officer, added: ‘I am very sorry to report that a fourth patient in England who tested positive for COVID-19 has sadly died.

‘I offer my sincere condolences to their family and friends and ask that their privacy is respected.

‘The patient, who was being treated at the Royal Wolverhampton Hospital, was in their seventies and had underlying health conditions. It appears the virus was acquired in the UK and full contact tracing has begun.’

Speaking in the House of Commons about the escalating crisis, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the Government is ‘scaling up’ the number of intensive care beds with ventilators it has available.

He added that officials had no plans to postpone mass gatherings, and that they were not rushing into the next phase of their coronavirus action plan.

There had been speculation the Cobra meeting today would be used to push on from the first phase of the four-point plan – ‘contain’ – to the second – ‘delay’ – which would raise the prospect of school closures and people being urged to work from home.

But Mr Hancock told Parliament: ‘The transition to the delay phase is exactly that, it’s a transition.

‘We won’t give up hope of containing this disease whilst we can still take containment actions, and many of the actions needed to contain it are also very effective for delaying.’

Statistics published today revealed that there are now 280 past and present patients in England, 23 in Scotland, 11 in Northern Ireland and six in Wales.

Devon is the county that has been hardest hit by the infection – with at least 18 patients known to have been struck down.

Around three per cent of diagnosed patients die from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. But leading scientists have warned the figure is likely to be much lower – thousands of cases may not have been diagnosed because symptoms were so mild.

The third death in the UK was announced yesterday, Sunday, in a man in his 60s who had ‘significant underlying health conditions’.

He had recently returned from trip to Italy and was being treated at North Manchester General Hospital’s specialist regional unit for infectious diseases.

Another two deaths include a patient in his 80s at Milton Keynes University Hospital who had other health conditions.

The first death, a woman in her 70s who also had long-term health troubles, was recorded on Thursday at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading. Another Brit has died abroad – a passenger on the doomed Diamond Princess cruise ship that was quarantined off the coast of Japan.

There are fears the coronavirus is now spreading in the UK among people who don’t even have any links to other countries where there are bigger outbreaks.

A patient at the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton was diagnosed with the virus while they were an inpatient in the hospital because of another health problem.

Their diagnosis was only spotted on a random screening and hospital staff reportedly cannot work out how the patient caught the infection.

A leaked message sent to staff from the hospital trust’s medical director, Dr George Findlay, said: ‘The patient had no risk factors. They did not come into the hospital with suspected coronavirus but were identified following the recent measures introduced by Public Health England (PHE) which require trusts to screen certain patient groups admitted to hospital with a respiratory illness.’

In a statement the Brighton and Sussex University Hospitals Trust said: ‘The patient is being cared for on an isolation ward at the hospital where they continue to be monitored and treated.

‘Staff who have come into contact with the patient have been informed and if advised by PHE are self-isolating.

‘The Trust is following Public Health England and NHS guidance in respect of the virus and all services are operating normally. All other patients and staff should continue to attend appointments normally and come into work unless advised not to.’

Health chiefs faced serious questions last night as it emerged travellers from Italy, which is at the centre of Europe’s outbreak with more than 7,000 cases, said they had been able to get off flights to the UK without seeing any officials.

A large part of Italy went into lockdown over the weekend, with people living in Milan, Venice and the Lombardy region, which contains Lake Como and Alpine skiing destinations, put under quarantine.

Italians who try to leave the disease-hit area face jail time but tourists will be allowed to leave.

Transport systems are shutting down in the country’s north and schools, museums and sports events across the country are closed.

Italy has by far the most cases outside of Asia – at least 7,345 confirmed, compared to France’s 1,209 – with only South Korea (7,478) and Iran (7,161) confirming similar numbers.

It has become one of the high-risk destinations designated by the UK Government and NHS, and the Foreign Office has advised against all but essential travel to Milan, Bergamo, the Lombardy region, and parts of the Veneto, Marche, Piemonte and Emilia Romagna regions in the north.

There appear to be no travel restrictions or surveillance on people returning from these areas, however, only guidance for them to seek medical advice by themselves.

Public Health England claimed it had been carrying out ‘enhanced monitoring’ of all flights from northern Italy since last Wednesday but had not extended the measure to flights from southern Italy.

Several travellers from Italy – including locked-down Milan – said they had passed through UK airports without seeing any officials.

Federico Gatti, of the UK bureau of Italian broadcaster Mediaset, tweeted yesterday: ‘Just landed in London from Milan. Zero checks. No info. How can it be possible?’

Professor Hugh Pennington, a microbiologist based at the University of Aberdeen, said he was ‘surprised’ that no checks had been done.

Professor Jonathan Ball, a virologist at the University of Nottingham, said it ‘absolutely makes sense for these measures to be implemented’.

Flights from countries including China, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Malaysia are subject to so-called enhanced monitoring measures.

This means that when a passenger feels unwell they should alert the air crew. The pilot will then have to ask the destination airport for permission before anyone can disembark.

Leaflets are then handed out to all passengers about calling NHS 111 and self-isolating if they experience a cough, sore throat or temperature.

As the UK’s coronavirus cases tally continues to rise, Prime Minister Boris Johnson held an emergency meeting of the government’s Cobra committee this morning to discuss next steps with senior ministers and advisers.

The committee decided not to officially move from the ‘contain’ to the ‘delay’ phase of the Government’s four-point battle plan to deal with coronavirus.

Last week, Professor Whitty said UK efforts are already partly in the ‘delay’ phase – which includes public health campaigns to warn people about the virus – but it has not been officially declared.

A change would raise the prospect of schools closing, large events like London Marathon being cancelled and relaxed sick pay rules so that people can receive statutory pay from their first day of illness.

The World Health Organization’s Dr David Nabarro said on BBC Radio 4 this morning: ‘It is not just the big events. I want to stress it is also gatherings in community halls, in religious spaces and services, and also in pubs and the like.’

Speaking on the Government’s decision not to make the move today, Mr Johnson’s official spokesman said: ‘We remain in the contain phase but it is now accepted that this virus is going to spread in a significant way.’

Asked whether the government was being slow to act, the spokesman said the response was based on scientific advice. ‘From the beginning of the outbreak we have based all of our decisions on the best available scientific advice and we will continue to do so,’ he said.

The UK is reportedly preparing for as many as 100,000 deaths due to the virus. This figure was accepted by Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon who stressed the government is looking at the ‘scientific worst case scenario’.

Announcing the death of a third person in the UK due to coronavirus, the UK’s chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty, wrote: ‘I am very sorry to report that a third patient in England who tested positive for COVID-19 has sadly died. I offer my sincere condolences to their family and friends and ask that their privacy is respected.

‘The patient, who was being treated at the North Manchester General Hospital, was over 60 years old and had significant underlying health conditions. They had recently travelled from an affected area. Contact tracing is already underway.’

University Hospital Southampton said last night that the ‘small number’ of patients and staff which came into contact with the coronavirus sufferer that worked at the hospital have been informed and ‘will be appropriately isolated’.

‘Any patient affected by the temporary closure will be contacted directly,’ they said in a statement. ‘The Trust is following Public Health England and NHS guidance in respect of the virus and all other services are operating normally.’

They said patients and staff should continue to attend appointments normally and come into work unless they have been advised not to do so.

Easyjet has grounded all its flights to northern Italy on Monday and said it will review those scheduled until April 3. Ryanair and British Airways said that they do not have any plans to review flights.

Announcing the cancellation of all flights to northern Italy on Monday and a review of its schedule until April, easyJet said: ‘We expect to continue to reduce the number of flights in and out of Milan Malpensa, Milan Linate, Venice and Verona airports in the period up to April 3 and will provide a further update on our schedule in due course.’

Passengers affected by the change will receive an email or text message and will be offered either a full refund or the option of changing their flights.

British Airways and Ryanair have both confirmed that they have no plans to ground flights.

Oxford University also revealed that a student had been diagnosed on its website, but stated that the risk is ‘very low and that university and college activities can continue as normal’.

The university did not reveal what country the student had travelled from but said its immediate concerns were for the affected student and their family, along with the health and well-being of university staff, students and visitors.

‘It has been established that the affected student did not attend any university or college events after they felt ill, when they subsequently self-isolated,’ they said.

‘As a result, PHE has advised that the risk to other students and staff is very low and that university and college activities can continue as normal. They have also advised that the university and colleges do not need to take any additional public health actions in the light of this specific case.

‘We have worked with PHE to make sure that anyone who was in contact with the student after they fell ill have been notified and that they are able to access support and information as needed. PHE do not consider individuals infectious until they develop symptoms.’