Coronavirus fight is LOST: Leading scientist admits world tried ‘very hard’ but failed to stop it

The world’s battle with coronavirus is now over, a leading scientist today declared amid the rampant spread of the deadly infection.

Professor Neil Ferguson, of Imperial College London, admitted the world ‘tried very hard to stop this virus altogether’ but had failed.

He told the BBC Today programme: ‘You can see from the statistics, the number of countries affected that that battle is really over.’

More than 80 nations across the world have now confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

The Faroe Islands and Poland today became the latest countries to be struck – only a handful of European nations have not recorded cases.

Professor Ferguson said: ‘We’re now moving towards trying to slow the spread to allow the health systems to cope and try to mitigate the impact of the epidemic.’

He added the UK was in the ‘early stage’ of an epidemic and said time is running out to contain the crisis by reducing the spread with drastic measures.

Professor Ferguson did not specify what sort of measures would be needed – but Italy, which is battling its own crisis, has urged residents to avoid kissing and is considering closing all schools for a fortnight.

He added: ‘We’ve had some early signals that there is community transmission here but we’re several weeks behind, for example, Italy.

‘We’re looking at the sort of community intervention, that is reducing contact between people in society which could slow spread.

‘We are at an early stage in this country. I’m not saying we have a lot of time ,we have days, weeks really, to make these decisions and start introducing these measures.

Professor Ferguson said it was key for Britain to start specifically protecting the vulnerable from getting infected, because they are most likely to die from the virus.

His stark warning came after 34 new cases were recorded in the UK today in the biggest daily spike recorded on British soil, taking the number of infected patients to 85.

Health officials refused to reveal exactly whereabouts in the UK the infected patients were diagnosed but said 80 have been in England, three in Scotland, one in Wales and one in Northern Ireland.

Four of the new coronavirus cases – three in England and one in Scotland – caught the deadly infection in the UK, sparking fears the virus is spreading rapidly across the home nations.

The other 31 patients – 29 in England and one in Scotland – were infected abroad, with most thought to have been struck down in Italy, the centre of Europe’s escalating coronavirus crisis.

It comes after England’s chief medical officer this morning warned the coronavirus will kill Britons and added an epidemic was ‘highly likely’ as the outbreak in Britain continues to accelerate.

Professor Chris Whitty’s chilling message for Britain’s 66million residents came after Prime Minister Boris Johnson admitted yesterday people’s lives may have to be put on hold for up to three months to fight the deadly virus.

Under the government’s ‘battle plan’, schools could be shut, millions forced to work from home and people asked to stop eating out, going to the pub or shopping in a bid to keep them away from others.

Official disaster projections suggest as many as half a million people could die if the disease isn’t controlled, but evidence from China – where fewer than 3,000 have died and the outbreak is now slowing down – suggests the real figure would be only a fraction of this.

One leading scientist today warned the UK may only have a few days to introduce radical measures to contain the outbreak before it spirals out of control after cases spiked 66 per cent overnight.

Coronavirus fears have now gripped Britain with nearly 3,000 people getting tested for coronavirus yesterday – the highest daily toll since the first two cases were diagnosed in York on January 31.

Commuters have now resorted to wearing storage boxes and plastic bags over their heads to avoid catching the disease, while supermarket shelves have been emptied as Brits stockpile hand gels, loo roll and cleaning sprays.

In a massive boost for workers, it was today announced they will get statutory sick pay on the first day of illness instead of the fourth, amid fears employees may not get paid if they take time off because of coronavirus.