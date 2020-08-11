Coronavirus found on imported frozen seafood in China shipped by three companies – Latest News

The latest outbreak of coronavirus in Dalian city started in late July, with the first case hitting a seafood processing company.

Now authorities have said on Tuesday the potentially deadly virus was found on the outer packaging of frozen seafood shipped in by three companies based in Yantai, a port city in eastern Shandong province.

By August 9, Dalian had reported a total of 92 cases.

In July, customs officers in Dalian, a major port in the northeastern province of Liaoning also found the coronavirus in the packaging of frozen shrimps imported from Ecuador, and China then suspended imports from three Ecuadorean shrimp producers.

In response the Yantai city government said in a statement the seafood was from an imported shipment that landed at Dalian but did not say where it originated.

When asked if any of the processed seafood had been exported, a member of staff at a coronavirus outbreak response unit in Yantai declined to elaborate, referring instead to the Yantai city government statement.

Some of the seafood that the three Yantai companies bought had been processed for export, while the rest had been kept in cold storage and has not entered the market, the Yantai government said.

Authorities had sealed off the goods, the city government said. Everyone who handled the goods was under quarantine and have tested negative for the coronavirus, it said.

