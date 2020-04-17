Coronavirus found on surfaces 17 days after infected passengers left Diamond Princess, says the CDC

Researchers have made the startling discovery that traces of the coronavirus lingered around for more than two weeks on the Diamond Princess after passengers had left the one-time quarantined ship.

Traces of new coronavirus were found on surfaces in cabins where people who were infected with the virus had stayed for up to 17 days after they had left, according to a study released Monday along with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

The passengers had showed symptoms or were asymptomatic, researchers of the CDC study say.

It was not possible to determine whether the new traces caused any infections, Bloomberg reports.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been diagnosed around the world with the coronavirus since the global pandemic began in Wuhan, China, in December.

There have been more than 43,000 confirmed cases in the US of the infection, also known as COVID-19, which has been blamed for 553 known deaths.

An earlier study found that the virus was able to stay viable on plastic and stainless steel for as many as three days, although levels fell dramatically over time.

The virus was less stable on copper, where no viable trace of the virus was found after 4 hours.

It also was not as stable on cardboard, which showed no trace of the virus after 24 hours, according to the report in the New England Journal of Medicine.

The latest study from the CDC looked at rooms that were not yet cleaned. Cleaning, researchers have confirmed, is a highly effective way of killing the virus.

The CDC also said that the spread of infection aboard the Diamond Princess happened before the ship went into quarantine. Infections among crew members rose after.

On the vessel’s sister ship, the Grand Princess, members of the crew are believed to have contracted the virus and then passed it on to passengers, according to the study.