Coronavirus: Highest number of daily infections in UK for two months as 1,441 test positive – Latest News

The number is also a sizeable increase on the number recorded in the middle of the week – where 1,009 cases were recorded on Wednesday, while 1,129 were recorded on Thursday.

A total of 1,441 new cases were recorded over the past 24 hours, more than four times the figure seen at the start of July.

New daily positive tests reached their lowest of 352 on July 6, down from a peak of more than 6,000 throughout April and May, but fears are growing of a second spike

While 56,800 deaths registered in the UK have had Covid-19 mentioned on the death certificate.

The UK has seen its highest daily number of new coronavirus infections in more than two months.

There have been 316,367 confirmed cases of the killer virus in the UK to date – while over 41,000 deaths have been connected to the disease.

The increase in infections, however, will fuel concerns of a second wave.

While infection rates have been increasing, the number of deaths relating to the virus have not spiked in the same fashion.

Friday saw an increase of nine in COVID-19 related hospital deaths.

On Thursday, reports revealed a sandwich factory in Northampton had recorded almost 300 positive test results for coronavirus.

While parts of the UK including Aberdeen and Greater Manchester have seen local lockdowns enforced following increases in infection rates.

The positive test results lead to concerns a local lockdown will be reuqired.

Summer holidays have been thrown in to chaos for the 2020 season as air bridges between the UK and parts of Europe have been revoked over second wave fears.

While air bridges with France, Malta and The Netherlands will be revoked from 4am on Sunday following spikes in cases.

Last month, the air bridge between the UK and Spain collapsed after infection rates in the European country spiraled upwards.