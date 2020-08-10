Coronavirus hits pub forcing boozer to shut after customers test positive – Latest News

North Yorkshire’s Environmental Health team has said it will support the pub and its customers with any advice or guidance required to protect them from the risk of Covid-19 infection.

The Black Horse in the village of Tollerton, North Yorkshire, has been temporarily closed following the outbreak.

The Black Horse in the village of Tollerton, North Yorkshire, has been temporarily closed following the outbreak, after a number of customers visited between Thursday July 30 and Monday August 3

NHS Test and Trace has now identified all close contacts of the cases and advised them to self-isolate for fourteen days.

A pub has been forced to close after four customers tested positive for coronavirus, public health officials have confirmed.

The cases developed among customers who visited the pub between Thursday July 30 and Monday August 3, North Yorkshire County Council said.

The Director of Public Health for North Yorkshire, Dr Lincoln Sargeant, said: “The Black Horse management have taken all necessary actions and are implementing measures to prevent further spread of the infection, including helping identify close contacts of cases.

But, if anyone develops symptoms they should request testing from the NHS website or by ringing 119.

People who were at the pub during this period and have not been identified as contacts through NHS Test and Trace are not considered to be at risk.

“Although there has only been a small number of cases this outbreak highlights the need for us all to follow Government guidance on social distancing, hand hygiene, wearing face coverings and other measures aimed at keeping everyone safe.”

“NHS Test and Trace staff have identified the contacts and cases and those who need to are self-isolating, as advised.

“A staff member have since shown symptoms and are now self-isolating for the mandatory period. We have taken the decision to temporarily close the pub as a result and a deep clean has taken place.

In a post on Facebook on Tuesday, August 4, the venue wrote: “We have worked hard to put all the measures in place to keep our staff and customers safe; however we have been informed that a customer who is now Covid positive visited our premises on Thursday (July 30).

“We have followed Government guidelines in terms of collecting customer contact details and the NHS Test & Trace team will be in touch with the relevant customers.

“We will reopen the premises when it is safe to do so. Please keep an eye on our social media for any updates. Thank you for your understanding and continued support.”