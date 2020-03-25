Coronavirus: How easy is it for babies to catch?

Three children have caught the coronavirus in Britain in the last week, but health experts still believe infants are at low risk of contracting the virus.

Doctors say the data reveals infected children are far more likely to have no symptoms than they are to develop a severe case of COVID-19.

The infant infections this week were revealed to be a newborn baby in London, a nine-month-old infant in Manchester and a baby in Norfolk.

Scientists do not know what makes children less susceptible to the virus and there have been no reports of children dying from COVID-19.

Of reported cases in China, the epicentre of the virus, only 2.4 per cent of cases occurred in children, and only 0.2 per cent involved critical illness.

To date, the country has recorded more than 80,000 cases.

Professor Russell Viner of the UCL Institute of Child Health and president of the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health told MailOnline: ‘What we know about the novel coronaviruses, including COVID-19, is children are at very little risk of infection.

‘Children probably catch it as much as adults but most children either have no symptoms or incredibly mild symptoms.

‘If children do catch catch the virus, most do not get any symptoms.

‘Most of those that do develop symptoms only experience mild effects, such as a slight fever, some aches and pains and a bit of a cough.

‘What we are not seeing from all the available data is children going onto ventilators or expressing other severe symptoms.’

Symptoms of COVID-19 in infants appear to be milder than in adults. However, the children are able to pass it on to other people and act as carriers.

‘This is a new virus and we do not know enough yet about how it affects children or pregnant women,’ said Unicef.

‘We know it is possible for people of any age to be infected with the virus, but so far there have been relatively few cases of COVID-19 reported among children.’

Scientists are currently baffled as to why children and adults respond differently following infection from the novel coronavirus.

It has been found that risk of death from COVID-19 increases with a person’s age, as does the likelihood of severe symptoms developing.

‘Old people, their bodies have just taken more bruising over the years of living on this planet,’ said infectious disease expert said Dr David Kimberlin.

‘Their lungs might be less flexible than a child’s lungs. They just get more sick from various pulmonary illnesses.

‘My guess is that children are infected with this virus and they just handle it better because their bodies are more resilient,’ he told US News.

Normally, children are more susceptible to getting sick than adults. The NHS says it is normal for them to get eight or more colds a year.

Doctors say it is possible newborns are more at risk of showing symptoms than older infants as they may not have built up a strong enough immune system.

However, in a study published in Frontiers in Pediatrics, it was found babies born by C-section may be less likely to catch coronavirus than those born naturally.

Twelve infants born by C-section in Wuhan had no symptoms of the coronavirus despite all being born to infected mothers, scientists found.

It is known babies can be exposed to viruses in the vaginal canal and C-sections could reduce the risk.

‘To avoid infections caused by perinatal and postnatal transmission, our obstetricians think that C-section may be safer,’ study author Yalan Liu said.

‘Only one pregnant mother adopted vaginal delivery because of the onset of the labour process. The baby was normal. Maybe vaginal delivery is OK. It needs further study.’

Analysis of the SARS-COV-2 virus reveals it is spread from person to person via droplets of bodily fluids, such as those expelled via a sneeze or cough.

Dr Aaron Milstone, a paediatrician at the Johns Hopkins Children’s Center in the US, says: ‘Children are exposed to COVID-19 when the virus contacts their eyes, nose, mouth or lungs.

‘This usually occurs when a nearby infected person coughs or sneezes, which releases respiratory droplets into the air and onto the child’s face or nearby surfaces such as tables, food or hands.’

Experts advise that although children are less at risk of catching the virus and developing symptoms, it is still important they wash their hands extensively.

According to the CDC, if a child is healthy, there is no need for them to wear a facemask.

‘Only people who have symptoms of illness or who are providing care to those who are ill should wear masks,’ the US body states.

Dr Milstone adds that there is currently no vaccine, so parents should do everything they can to protect children from getting it.

In an article for his university’s website, he writes: ‘Though much more is yet to be understood about the new coronavirus, COVID-19 seems to have less serious health consequences for children than for adults, which is encouraging news.

‘Still, it is important to avoid infection among children and help prevent the virus from spreading. Families with children can work together to reduce the risk.’

Professor Viner says parents should be reassured that it is unlikely their children will get the disease but the other message is that they can spread the disease.

‘The big problem is contact between children and grandparents and, as well as following Public Health England (PHE) guidelines, it may be necessary for children to be in limiting contact with the over-70s and other at-risk groups.’