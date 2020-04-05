Coronavirus: how to tell your child about covid-19?

How to tell your child about coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). Do not hesitate to talk about it yes but … how? and you what are your recipes to tell your children about it? Share them with us.

Faced with the spread of the Covid-19 virus, parents wonder how they should approach the discussion with their offspring. How to tell children about Covid-19 coronavirus? Respond to their anxieties, help them manage their stress?

An open and reassuring conversation

If in the vast majority of cases the explanation must be given to children to help them understand and manage the situation, this is the method that is problematic. The conversation should be open and reassuring with them.

Just remind her of good hygiene practices whenever you get the chance without scaring her.

For UNICEF (United Nations Children’s Fund) do not hesitate to “talk about the coronavirus with your child”.

The UN agency for children draws on its experience of the various epidemics that have affected the planet to share some recommendations for parents. The first of these tips is to:

“Start by listening to your child by showing him that you care about his concerns. Support your child, prepare him to be sad and frustrated because of the events he will miss and tell him that it is normal. “ – UNICEF. March 2020.

Family-friendly videos and games

Are your children toddlers? Call on Robert the robot, who explains what coronavirus is and what to do to protect it … Colombian psychologist Manuela Molina Cruz writes for the little ones “Hello, I’m a virus”.

In order to give good information accessible to children, the P’tit libé team has made available free access to a special issue “The latest news on the coronavirus” on its site, for 7 to 12 year olds.For their part, the firefighters of Martinique are launching a drawing competition for children.

Repeat how to protect yourself

You can also show him how to cover his mouth and nose with the crease in his elbow when he coughs or sneezes, explain that it is best not to get too close to people with these symptoms and ask him to tell you if your child starts to have a fever, cough, or trouble breathing.

Benevolence for philosophy

It is also recommended that you tell your child about the efforts of health workers, scientists and young people, among others, to stem the epidemic and protect the community. Knowing that there are helpful people working to fight the disease can reassure him.

Finally, a few Questions and Answers from the WHO (World Health Organization) can also help you to better explain the coronavirus to your children and adolescents.

Do’s and Don’ts When Talking to Children About Coronavirus

Here are some examples of what to do and what not to do when you talk about the coronavirus with your children, family, and friends:

DO: talk about the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

DON’TS: Associate places or ethnic groups with the disease. Remember that viruses do not infect people from specific populations, ethnicities or racial backgrounds.

DO: talk about “people who have COVID-19”, “people who are being treated for COVID-19”, “people who recover from COVID-19” or “people who died after contracting COVID-19 ”.

DON’TS: Refer to people who have contracted the disease as “COVID-19 cases” or “victims”.

DO: talk about people who “catch” or “contract” COVID-19.

DON’TS: Talk about people who “transmit COVID-19”, “infect others” or “spread the virus” – this would imply that the transmission is intentional and that these people are to blame.

DO: talk accurately about the risks of COVID-19, based on scientific data and the latest official health advice.

DON’TS: repeat or circulate unconfirmed rumors and use hyperbolic terms intended to cause panic, such as “plague”, “apocalypse”, etc.

DO: adopt positive language and emphasize the importance of taking effective preventive measures, including following our advice on hand washing. For most people, this is a disease they can cure. There are simple steps we can all take to protect ourselves, our loved ones, and the most vulnerable: How do we wash our hands properly?

Step 1: Wet your hands under running water.

Step 2: Apply enough soap to cover your wet hands.

Step 3: Rub the entire surface of your hands, not forgetting the back of the hands and the spaces between the fingers and under the nails, for at least 20 seconds.

Step 4: Rinse your hands thoroughly under running water.

Step 5: Dry your hands with a clean cloth or with a disposable towel.

Wash your hands frequently, especially before eating, after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing and using the toilet.

If you do not have soap or water, use an alcohol solution containing at least 60% alcohol. Always wash your hands with soap and water if your hands are visibly dirty.