Coronavirus in the USA: Possible new symptoms of Covid – 19

Studies on the new coronavirus continue to advance, therefore, being something unprecedented it is very difficult for scientists to find the cure soon; however, as studies continue, they have been discovered possible new symptoms of this disease originating in Wuhan, China.

According to reports in Spain, Italy and France; there has been a certain amount of coronavirus patients with skin lesions such as bruises and chilblains. Once the virus spread exponentially in the United States, Houston doctors have revealed that they have also noted that There are patients infected with COVID-19 who have the same skin abnormalities, especially in the fingers and toes.

Faced with these new discoveries and with the intention of not spreading panic, Dr. Luis Ostrosky, professor of infectious diseases at UT Health has disclosed that these have indeed been recorded as one more symptom of the coronavirus, and they can be present at any stage of the disease, either at the beginning or at the end; however, these are benign lesions with a favorable evolution, because these commonly appear because it is an autoimmune reaction of the body when fighting against the virus.

“It is an autoimmune reaction, where antibodies and cells of the immune system are reacting strongly to the presence of the virus in the body”, expressed Dr. Luis. However, there are also those who, due to their state of health, have presented coagulation problems where small thromboses are made; in these cases the care must be greater since a clot can have more serious consequences such as amputation of the extremities.

Are skin lesions a symptom of the coronavirus?

It is worth mentioning that, The fact that these lesions or chilblains appear on your skin does not mean that you have coronavirus; as these usually appear due to an abnormal response of the blood vessels, not necessarily caused by COVID – 19, however, lately they have been shown to be part of the symptoms; so it is recommended thatIf you have any additional questions or symptoms, it is better to see a doctor.