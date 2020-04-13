Coronavirus. INSERM warns against lifting containment without strategy

Lifting containment without having developed an exit strategy would lead to a second wave of coronavirus epidemic that would overwhelm the health system, according to an Inserm study published on Sunday covering the Ile-de-France region.

According to the researchers, who modeled the impact of containment in the region, only intensive research of the carriers of the virus, the implementation of tests and the placement in isolation of the contaminated people will allow the containment measures to be relaxed a little. “Social distancing” in force since March 17.

They cite among the first possible relaxations a return to work of a greater number of employees and a gradual restart of certain activities while initially keeping schools closed and the elderly confined.

Over 14,000 dead

In their study, revealed by Le Monde, researchers from Inserm, the Pierre Louis Institute of Epidemiology and Public Health and Sorbonne University also estimate that “Between 1 and 6%” the proportion of the population in the region contaminated on April 5.

Compulsory containment was introduced on March 17 in France to try to contain the progression of the epidemic which claimed more than 14,000 deaths according to the last official report.

This device, which drastically limits travel, has been extended for the first time until April 15 and will be further extended for a period which could be specified on Monday evening by Emmanuel Macron during his speech.