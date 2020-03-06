Coronavirus IS a pandemic, says Germany, as cases rise 22%

Health Minister Jens Spahn said the outbreak, which has been teetering on the verge of a pandemic for weeks, had now surpassed the level of epidemic and warned the worst was still to come.

Germany reported a 22 per cent spike in cases yesterday, taking the official toll from 196 to 240. There have been no virus deaths recorded in the country yet.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has so far stopped short short of calling the crisis a pandemic despite the outbreak fitting the bill.

The UN health body, which has previously described the situation as a ‘public health emergency of international concern’, defines a pandemic as an epidemic that spreads throughout the world through local transmission.

As an increasing number of people who haven’t been to China continue to catch the virus, it seems it is only a matter of time until WHO officially declares it a pandemic.

The coronavirus outbreak has so far killed more than 3,200 people and infected over 94,000 worldwide.

It came after:

The Iraqi preacher, who was suffering from underlying health issues, died in hospital in the Kurdish province of Sulaimaniya just hours after he contracted the disease.

He had recently met with Iraqis returning from Iran, where the virus has been running rampant.

Iraq has so far has recorded 31 cases of the virus, one Iranian student who has since been sent home and 30 Iraqis who had all travelled back from Iran.

Iraqi authorities have closed land borders with Iran and banned the entry of foreign nationals travelling from there and other badly affected countries.

Schools, universities, cinemas, cafes and other public places in Iraq have been ordered shut until March 7 to further contain the outbreak, but many continue to operate normally.

The outbreak has fuelled public panic among Iraqis who say the war-ravaged country’s healthcare system cannot handle the epidemic.

Many hospitals in Iraq are poorly equipped or in disrepair after successive waves of conflict. According to the World Health Organization, there are fewer than 10 doctors for every 10,000 people.

Elsewhere, South Korea’s surge in cases takes the country’s total to 5,621. Most cases were in and around Daegu, the city at the heart of its crisis.

It has meant sick people with other conditions are unable to get hospital beds in the city because they are occupied by virus sufferers.

The flu-like disease has been rapidly spreading through Daegu by members of a fringe Christian group.

As cases continue to rise globally, China’s ambassador to the United Nations has declared that the country is winning in the fight against coronavirus.

Just 125 infections were confirmed on Tuesday – a six week low – down from more than 15,000 new cases a day in early February.

Zhang Jun, the ambassador to the UN, said that the decline demonstrated that ‘we are not far from the coming of the victory’.

The World Health Organization admitted the ‘decline is real’, dispelling rumours that China had been masking the true scale of the outbreak.

The virus is slowly petering out in the outbreak’s epicentre as millions of citizens are forced to stay in their homes.

It comes after Iran made the drastic decision to release 54,000 inmates to prevent a potential spread.

Tehran’s judiciary said the inmates were allowed out only after testing negative for coronavirus and posting bail, while ‘security prisoners’ jailed for more than five years would not be released.

It comes amid fears that British-Iranian prisoner Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, 41, might have been infected after her husband Richard Ratcliffe said she was suffering from cold-like symptoms over the weekend but had not been tested.

India today revealed its number of confirmed coronavirus cases has jumped to 28, up from just five overnight.

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said an earlier COVID-19 patient who had travelled to Italy led to the confirmation of six other infections.

Another cluster of cases that emerged centered around a large group of Italian tourists who had entered India on Feb. 21.

India also announced Wednesday that it has imposed universal screening of all passengers on international flights.

‘There is no need to panic. We need to work together, take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection,’ India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.

‘Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention,’ he said.

In Japan, the number of confirmed infections has reached the 1,000 mark, including the 706 that tested positive on the Diamond Prince cruise ship which was docked off Yokohama and saw the world’s biggest cluster of the disease.

Japan’s northern island of Hokkaido reported three more cases of coronavirus infections yesterday.

The new cases all involve men, one in his 50s and the other two in their 60s, the prefecture said on its website.

In Italy, 27 people died from coronavirus in a single day, bringing the total number of dead to 79 with the number of infections at 2,502.

The country has reportedly issued a series of drastic new measures including banning kissing and hugging for a month.

The Italian government’s special scientific committee on coronavirus published a set of recommendations it hopes everyone in the country will follow on Wednesday.

It advises all over-75s to stay at home to limit their risk of catching the virus and suffering serious complications.

The committee also says people should avoid hugging, kissing and shaking hands for a month.

People should also avoid crowded places and keep ‘at least one metre’ away from anyone else at all times, it said.

Anyone showing even mild symptoms of potential coronavirus infection is advised to stay at home and refrain from going to hospital or a GP.

The guidelines also warn not to drink from the same cups, glasses or bottles as anyone else ‘especially during sporting events’.

People will no longer be allowed to accompany friends or relatives into the emergency room and there will also be more restirctions on visitors to private clinics and retirement homes.

And all football matches and other sporting events in Italy this month must be held behind closed doors, the committee stated.