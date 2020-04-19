Coronavirus is more prevalent in BOYS and one in five children may need hospital care

Up to one in five children who catch coronavirus need hospital care and the deadly infection is more common in boys, official US figures show.

Fifty-five per cent of the 2,500 coronavirus cases in under-18s were boys, a report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found. Forty-two per cent were girls, while the gender was unknown for another three per cent.

Compared with adults, children are less likely to suffer the tell-tale symptoms and may not show any signs of the virus at all. And they are far less likely to be admitted to intensive care (two per cent) or die (0.1 per cent), according to the analysis.

A separate CDC report of almost 75,000 patients also showed exactly how different conditions raise the risk of developing coronavirus complications in adults.

For example, half of former smokers or diabetics needed to be hospitalised and/or placed in intensive care because of complications.

But the figures also showed only 1.3 per cent of the 7,000 patients for which there was full data available for were current smokers. In comparison, around 14 per cent of US adults smoke.

Other studies in China have also had surprisingly low rates of smokers, and one team of scientists from Wuhan – where the pandemic began – even suggested smokers may actually be at lower risk.

Leading experts who have scoured all of the available evidence collated on smoking and COVID-19 warn smokers are at higher risk of complications.

But they say the current warnings about smokers being at higher risk of catching the infection are based on assumptions and further trials are needed.

The CDC research on children – called Coronavirus Disease 2019 in Children – formed part of the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

More than 355,000 people in the US have tested positive for the disease, with coronavirus-related deaths crossing the 10,000 mark on Monday.

Among 149,760 COVID-19 cases in the US analysed, the age had been reported in 99.6 per cent.

Although children under age 18 make up 22 per cent of the US population, they account for only 1.7 per cent of diagnosed cases (2,572).

Forty-two per cent of infected children were girls and 55 per cent were boys, which matches up with data on adults, in which 53 per cent were males. In thirteen per cent of cases, the gender was not reported.

Several studies have reported a majority of COVID-19 cases among men and a higher fatality rate compared with women.

Previously scientists have theorised that higher smoking rates or alcohol use have been behind gender disparity of COVID-19 cases, because both habits are linked to health conditions.

But this cannot explain the differences in infants and teenagers.

The researchers said the higher rate of boys testing positive ‘suggests that biologic factors might play a role in any differences in COVID-19 susceptibility by sex’.

Females are believed to have a stronger immune system due to genetic differences, making them more resilient to fight off infections like SARS-CoV-2.

Philip Goulder, professor of immunology in the department of paediatrics, University of Oxford, said: ‘It is becoming increasingly recognised that there are substantial differences in the immune system between males and females and that these have significant impact on outcome from a wide range of infectious diseases.

‘Several factors contribute to this, but these include the fact that females have two X chromosomes compared to one in males, and a number of critical immune genes are located on the X chromosome.

‘In particular, the protein by which viruses such as coronavirus are sensed is encoded on the X chromosome.

‘As a result, this protein is expressed at twice the dose on many immune cells in females compared to males, and the immune response to coronavirus is therefore amplified in females.’

However, it could simply be that females are less likely to show symptoms, and therefore be diagnosed.

Information on hospitalisation status was available for around a third of the US child coronavirus cases studied by CDC.

An estimated 5.7 per cent to 20 per cent needed hospital care.

Babies under the age of one are most likely to be in that group, according to the government’s first in-depth analysis.

Between 0.58 per cent and two per cent (15 children) were admitted to intensive care, and three sadly died.

The rates for children are significantly lower than for adults between 18 and 65, up to a third of whom require hospital care with up to 4.5 per cent needing intensive care.

CDC researchers emphasised the findings are still based on incomplete data, as most cases lacked information on disease symptoms, severity or patients’ underlying conditions.

But despite the limitations, the data show COVID-19 may be producing different symptoms in the young.

That confirms published studies from China, where the virus originated, suggesting the illness known as COVID-19 might be overlooked in children even as they are spreading it to adults.

Where data was available, it was found that 56 per cent of children had a fever, compared with 71 per cent in adults.

Cough was a symptom in 54 per cent of children versus 80 per cent of adults. Shortness of breath developed in 13 per cent of those under 18 versus 43 per cent of adults under age 65.

Muscle aches and pains, sore throat, headache, and diarrhea were also less common in children. One child who tested positive for the disease had no symptoms at all.

A third of the paediatric cases were found in New York City, which has become the epicentre of the US outbreak.

Some 23 per cent were from the rest of New York, 15 per cent were in New Jersey and 29 per cent were from the rest of the country.

A separate CDC report aimed to breakdown the risk of coronavirus complications – which has already been done for Chinese and Italian patients.

Of 122,653 cases, information on underlying health conditions and known risk factors was available for 7,162 (5.8 per cent).

The data showed 28 per cent of current smokers and 47 per cent of former smokers needed to be hospitalised or placed in intensive care.

But only 2.3 per cent of the CDC cases had a history of smoking, which doesn’t represent the 14 per cent smoking rate in the general population.

It either means the data doesn’t include enough smokers, or that smokers are at less risk of catching the coronavirus in the first place.

Studies of coronavirus patients who smoke have produced contrasting findings – at least one study has suggested they are at lower risk of getting infected.

The data analysis showed one in ten diagnosed patients had diabetes – the most common problem. Less than half of these patients recovered at home.

Two-thirds of patients with heart disease (nine per cent of cases studied), needed care in hospital or ICU.

The findings reveal what scientists have been warning off for weeks – those with health conditions are more likely to become seriously ill.

Up to 30 per cent of those with existing health conditions had to be hospitalised, compared to around 7.6 per cent of COVID-19 patients who were typically healthy.

Some 14 per cent with pre-existing health problems were admitted to an ICU, compared with 2.3 per cent of those without.

More than seven in ten people receiving hospital care – because their symptoms were persistent – were people with existing conditions.

This rose to eight in ten for people receiving ICU care, which includes ventilation or intravenous fluids.

A staggering 94 per cent of deaths were reported in those with at least one health condition.

Smokers face a greater risk of coronavirus and put their loved ones at risk, according to a stark warning from Public Health England.

Health chiefs said there has ‘never been a more important time’ to quit the habit than now because of the ever-worsening outbreak in Britain.

PHE also claimed family, including children, will also be at a higher risk of serious COVID-19 complications, as a result of inhaling secondhand smoke.

They based their advice on a ‘small but impactful’ study in China, which suggests smokers are more likely to see their disease progress.

But one team of experts from Wuhan – where the pandemic began – were mystified after finding smokers were less likely to catch the deadly virus in the first place.

However, leading experts who have scoured all of the available evidence collated so far say the proof is scarce and warnings are based solely on assumptions.

Scientists have called for further trials to clarify if smoking poses a real threat, but admit, in general, smokers are more susceptible to infection.

The tiny hairs inside the airways and lungs, which help move pathogens and mucus away, are often damaged by the toxic chemicals in cigarette smoke.

In a statement, PHE said: ‘If you smoke, you are not only putting yourself at greater risk of developing severe disease from the COVID-19 virus, but those around you exposed to second hand smoke, including children, are also put at increased risk.

‘The repetitive hand to mouth movement provides an easy route of entry for the virus, putting smokers at greater risk of contracting COVID-19.’

PHE said COVID-19 – the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus – attacks the respiratory system, ‘which explains why smokers are at greater risk’.

It pointed to one ‘small but highly impactful survey’ which took place at The Central Hospital of Wuhan, China. Wuhan is the city where the pandemic began in December.

Doctors followed 78 COVID-19 patients with pneumonia for two weeks, to assess how their health profile affected their outcomes. The findings were published in the Chinese Medical Journal.

The patients whose conditions worsened had a ‘significantly’ higher number smokers compared to the patients who got better – 27 per cent compared three per cent.

Researchers who led the study also concluded that a history of smoking was a risk factor for disease progression, increasing the odds by 14 times.

The study was one of five evaluated by a team of experts led by the Harvard School of Dental Medicine, who aimed to settle whether the debate over whether smokers should be concerned.

All of the five studies reviewed looked at either the risk of infection, disease progression or death among smokers in Chinese patients.

The largest of them all, published in the New England Journal of Medicine in February, involved 1,099 patients.

Of the 173 patients who had severe symptoms, 16.9 per cent of them were current smokers and 5.2 per cent had previously smoked.

In comparison, of the patients with less-severe symptoms, 11.8 per cent were current smokers and 1.3 per cent were former smokers.

In a group of patients that either needed mechanical ventilation, admission to an intensive care unit, or ultimately died, a quarter were current smokers – more than twice the rate than in patients who did not have such adverse outcomes.

It confirmed the findings of a smaller study in Wuhan which showed more than ten per cent of COVID-19 patients who were severely ill were either smokers or former smokers.

In comparison, of those with milder symptoms, none we current smokers. Just under four per cent had smoked previously, the findings in Allergy show.

Another study of 191 patients, published in The Lancet, showed a higher proportion of smokers among victims (nine per cent) than survivors (four per cent).

But not all the evidence suggests a negative prognosis for smokers. A study published in The Lancet made no connection between serious COVID-19 illness and smokers.

Among 41 patients, none of the 13 who needed to be admitted to intensive care were current smokers, the team in Wuhan said. But there were smokers in the group who fared better.

Similarly, researchers at Zhongnan Hospital of Wuhan University – whose work was not included in the meta-analysis – were mystified after finding smokers were less likely to catch the deadly virus in the first place.

They made the conclusion that only 1.4 per cent of 140 hospitalised patients were smokers.

Writing in the journal The Lancet, the researchers added: ‘The exact underlying causes of the lower incidence of COVID‐19 in current smokers are still unknown.’

But they admitted: ‘The outcome of SARS‐CoV‐2 infection in smokers may be more severe.’

Although further research is warranted, smoking is ‘most likely associated with the negative progression and adverse outcomes of COVID-19’, the Harvard team concluded in the journal Tobacco Induced Diseases.

Doctors across the world have echoed the concern and called for further trials, aware that smokers generally are in danger of picking up more infections.

Dr James Gill, a locum GP and honorary clinical lecturer, Warwick Medical School, said: ‘Possibly one of the biggest reasons smokers are at increased risk of respiratory infections is the impairment and death of the cilia in the airways and lungs.

‘In simple terms, the airways are lined with cilia – small brush-like hairs – these structures provide an absolutely vital function in moving mucous, inhaled debris and potentially infectious agents out of the airways and lungs before an infection can take hold.’

Dr Tom Wingfield, a senior clinical lecturer and honorary consultant physician, Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine (LSTM), highlighted the tendency of smokers to have a health condition.

They have higher rates of high blood pressure, high disease and chronic lung, ‘all of which themselves are risk factors for severe COVID-19’.

But Professor Gordon Dougan, department of medicine, University of Cambridge, said it’s ‘too early’ to make a call on whether smoking impacts COVID-19 infection.

‘However, we do know that smoking does impair normal lung function in many ways,’ he said.

Professor John Newton, director of health improvement at PHE said: ‘In light of this unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic, there has never been a more important time to stop smoking. Not only for your own health but to protect those around you. It will also help alleviate the huge pressures on the NHS.’



