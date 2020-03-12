Coronavirus is now spreading in nearly THIRTY countries in Europe

The deadly coronavirus is now spreading between humans in nearly thirty countries across Europe, the World Health Organization has warned.

Fears of the life-threatening infection have now engulfed the continent, which has recorded more than 12,000 cases and 400 deaths.

Europe’s crisis – centred in northern Italy but now rapidly spreading – began with a handful of imported cases from China, where the outbreak began.

But WHO chiefs have now confirmed local transmission – when an infection spreads within a country – in twenty-seven European nations.

France recorded a 70 per cent rise in cases overnight, with more than 1,200 patients now known to have caught the deadly infection.

Germany and Spain also saw huge spikes in the number of infected patients, while the UK’s toll has risen eight-fold in the space of a week.

Albania today became the latest nation to be struck down, meaning only a handful of countries across the continent have yet to record a case.

Europe’s escalating coronavirus crisis comes just weeks before thousands of British families will travel to the continent for Easter.

In other developments, a maintenance worker at Disneyland Paris tested positive for coronavirus, the theme park announced today.

It comes as Iran announced 43 new deaths from the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall toll to 237 dead, one of the world’s highest.

The Islamic Republic confirmed 595 new cases across the country bringing their overall confirmed cases to 7,161.

Iranian media said a politician and a high-ranking cleric were among the latest fatalities.

The outbreak of the virus in Iran is one of the deadliest outside of China, where the disease originated. With 1,945 cases, the capital Tehran remains the province with the most cases.

Most of Europe’s 12,000 cases have been in Italy, which has declared a drastic new lockdown to quarantine 16million people and contain the outbreak.

The country’s prime minister Giuseppe Conte declared that ‘this is the time to be responsible’ as he called on people to ‘protect the health of our loved ones’.

France has already urged the public to stop kissing one another in a bid to control the coronavirus epidemic.

Germany’s health minister has proposed cancelling public gatherings of more than 1,000 people to slow the spread of the deadly virus.

Potential coronavirus patients are also being tested at drive-thru centres in Germany as part of a city-wide bid to stop the infection from spreading.

The NHS in the UK has already set up drive-thru coronavirus test centre in a bid to keep infected patients away from hospitals. Similar testing methods have been used in South Korea and China.

More than 1,000 cases have been confirmed in Germany and France – but the UK Government has yet to address either nation’s escalating situation. Fewer than 800 cases were confirmed in both countries yesterday.

Spanish health chiefs are meeting today to discuss measures to contain the crisis, which could include shutting schools and locking down towns.

It was announced this evening by Spain’s health minister that the country’s schools and universities in the area around the capital Madrid will be suspended for two weeks starting on Wednesday.

The precautionary measure against the virus was taken as the infection spread further in Spain, Minister Salvador Illa said.

Media including Cadena Ser radio said this would send 1.2 million pupils home.

Regional authorities had said earlier that schools in Vitoria, the capital of the Basque region, would close for two weeks as well as a precautionary measure.

Twenty-eight people have died in Spain from the virus, official figures show. There are a total of 1,204 cases, still far behind Italy’s tally.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said earlier on Monday, without giving details, that the government was preparing plans to mitigate the impact of the virus on the Spanish economy.

Elsewhere in Europe, Albania reported its first confirmed cases of the killer coronavirus today – a father and son who drove back from Florence.

The unidentified pair – a 54-year-old and his 28-year-old – are in hospital in Tirana, the capital of Albania. Both are in a stable condition.

Four European countries – Turkey, Cyprus, Montenegro and Kosovo – have yet to announce any COVID-19 cases.

Albania today announced it will close schools and ban public gatherings for two weeks because of the outbreak.

Prime Minister Edi Rama said all gatherings, including sports events, would be cancelled in a bid to contain the virus.

Flights between Albania and northern Italy – Europe’s main virus hotspot – have also been cancelled until April 3, he said at an emergency cabinet meeting.

Albania, which lies just across the Adriatic sea and has a huge diaspora in Italy, joins four other Western Balkan states with confirmed virus cases.

A total of 17 others have been infected in Croatia, North Macedonia, Bosnia and Serbia.

Worldwide, 110,00 people have been infected and more than 3,800 have died from the virus, the vast majority in China where it first emerged late last year.

Italy’s prime minister last night made an impassioned plea for his citizens to obey a drastic new lockdown in which 16million people were quarantined.

Italian police have set up checkpoints in Lombardy after the wealthy northern region and 14 other provinces were placed into lockdown.

Only people with a ‘serious’ reason that cannot be postponed, such as urgent work or family issues, will be allowed in or out of the ‘orange zones’ until April 3.

Anyone who breaks the rules without justification could face three months in prison or a 200-euro fine in a draconian new effort to tackle the crisis.

The crisis deepened even further yesterday as Italy’s death toll soared from 133 to 366, becoming the highest in the world outside China.

It was revealed today that passengers arriving from coronavirus-ridden regions of northern Italy said there were no checks on landing in the UK as British Airways, Ryanair and easyJet were still flying passengers to and from the quarantined regions.

Vast swathes of northern Italy are under a strict lockdown as the government tries to battle the rapid spread of the deadly bug, which has killed 3,500 worldwide and has infected more than 100,000.

The death toll in Italy increased by 133 to 366 yesterday while the number of cases skyrocketed from 1,492 to 7,375. The UK has confirmed 278 coronavirus cases and three deaths.

Return flights to Milan – one of the cities under lockdown – are still being offered by Ryanair, EasyJet and British Airways and are all available to book online while Public Health England confirmed arrivals would not be put in quarantine.

Travellers arriving from north Italy into Gatwick, Stansted and Manchester airports said no checks were made on landing to combat the rapid spread of the disease – that can be passed even if the patient is showing no symptoms.

London-based bartender Matteo Aprire, 26, arrived into Gatwick on an EasyJet flight from Milan and said he was able to walk free from the airport without any testing.

Simone Farimon, who works in Kensington, south west London, said that Venice was completely deserted before he flew to Gatwick this morning and no checks were made on him nor other passengers when he landed.

A maintenance worker at Disneyland Paris has tested positive for coronavirus, the theme park said today.

However, the park will remain open with hand gel provided to visitors and guests told to keep their distance in the queue for rides, French media said.

Disneyland staff are now checking on colleagues who had been in contact with the infected worker, who tested positive over the weekend.

According to BFMTV, Disneyland insisted that the infected person had worked ‘behind the scenes’ and was ‘not in contact’ with visitors to the park.

According to Le Parisien, three people have been ordered into quarantine so far after apparently coming into contact with the worker.

The employee was a night-shift worker who did not meet guests and had been on sick leave for several days before testing positive, the park said.

A Disneyland spokesman told French media that the park was making supplies of alcoholic hand gel available to guests today.

In addition, park authorities will try to keep tourists a safe distance apart when they queue up for rides.

Tokyo Disneyland was previously shut down over virus fears in Japan, while the park in Shanghai was closed as long ago as January 25 but is now set to partially re-open.

Walt Disney World in Florida has said it is implementing ‘preventive measures’ including easy access to hand sanitisers and clearly-defined cleaning routines.

Israel will announced on Monday it will impose a two-week quarantine on all travellers entering the country.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu his country was toughening already significant travel restrictions for two weeks.

Netanyahu said in a video broadcast on his Twitter account today: ‘After a day of difficult discussions, we have taken a decision: all those coming to Israel from abroad will be placed in isolation for 14 days.

‘This is a difficult decision but it is essential to maintaining public health, which takes precedence over everything,’ he added, according to a statement.

Israel had already imposed major restrictions on travellers arriving from several countries.

On Wednesday, the Jewish state had barred entry to almost all non-residents arriving from France, Germany, Spain, Austria and Switzerland, declaring that arrivals from those nations could only enter if they could prove they had a place to stay in quarantine.

Those measures had come on top of restrictions previously imposed on arrivals from mainland China, Hong Kong, Thailand, Singapore, Macau, South Korea, Japan and Italy.

But restrictions had not until now extended to travellers from the United States, which last year contributed nearly 890,000 tourist arrivals to Israel – more than double that of France, in second place.

Israel has so far recorded 50 cases of the illness.

The Palestinian Authority, which on Thursday declared a 30-day state of emergency in parts of the West Bank it administers, has reported 25 cases.

The latest measures come a month ahead of the Passover festival, which usually sees tens of thousands of Jews head to Israel to celebrate.

Since the novel coronavirus first emerged in late December, 113,255 cases have been recorded in 101 countries and territories, killing 3,964 people, according to a toll based on official sources on Monday.