Coronavirus: is the number of infected people much higher than expected?

The first official patient with Covid-19 in the Netherlands was a 56-year-old fashion entrepreneur who had recently been to trade fairs in Milan and had traveled extensively in Europe and had occasionally celebrated carnival extensively at home. At the end of February he came to the isolation ward of a clinic in the city of Tilburg near the Belgian border.

The man was soon released into quarantine at home, and close contacts were found and tested. The situation, it seemed to the doctors, was under control, but apparently they were wrong.

Days later, the first employees of the Elisabeth TweeSteden Hospital in Tilburg suddenly suffered from a fever. Diagnosis: Covid-19.

Dutch doctors now wanted to find out how far the virus had already spread among medical staff. Between March 7 and March 12, they examined all hospital employees in the affected clinic and another in the neighboring town of Breda who reported fever or mild respiratory problems.