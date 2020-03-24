Coronavirus Italy: Town stopped outbreak by testing rigorously

A small town in Italy managed to stop a coronavirus outbreak in its tracks after authorities tested the whole population more than once.

The 3,300 or so citizens of Vo’ Euganeo, just 30 miles (50km) from Venice, were all swabbed for COVID-19 in late February.

Anyone who tested positive was immediately quarantined to stem the spread of the disease – even if they weren’t showing symptoms – local media reported.

Two weeks later, mass testing showed the infection rate had dropped by 12 times from three per cent of the population to just 0.25 per cent.

The governor of the Veneto region said Vo’ Euganeo is now ‘the healthiest place in Italy’, as the rest of the country scrambles to control the epidemic.

More than 31,500 people have been diagnosed in Italy and 2,500 have died, making it the hardest hit country outside of China.

The aggressive strategy of testing everyone has been endorsed by world health leaders as a promising way of attempting to curb an epidemic.

However, it is the opposite of what is happening in the UK, where authorities have limited testing to those who are only severely ill or already in hospital.

Vo’ Euganeo is in the Province of Padua in the Italian Veneto region.

It came into the spotlight on February 21 when a 77-year-old resident became the first person to die of COVID-19 in Europe.

The death of a retired bricklayer, named by local media as Adriano Trevisan, sparked fear nationwide.

Vo’ Euganeo was one of the first areas in Italy to go into lockdown when it was shut off from the rest of the country on February 22.

Soon afterwards, the authorities implemented their mass testing strategy.

The Governor of the Veneto region, which includes Venice, and Verona, ordered all inhabitants of the town to be tested twice– the first time before closing it off from the rest of Italy and a second time two weeks later.

This way Vo’ Euganeo was able to detect anyone who was carrying the virus at an early stage and isolate them.

A benefit of mass testing is that officials are aware of exactly how large the epidemic is and can focus their attention on flushing it out.

It proved successful when, two weeks later, the infection rate was 12 times lower than it was at the start, according to la Repubblica.

At the beginning, three per cent of the population had COVID-19. Two weeks later, only 0.25 per cent did.

Cases dropped from 88 to seven, Professor of Clinical Immunology of the University of Florence Sergio Romagnani wrote in an open letter.

Half of those who carried the virus in Vo’ Euganeo had no symptoms, proving that people are capable of spreading the deadly virus without even knowing it.

Once these few infected people were isolated, the town ‘reopened’ and has since experienced no new cases.

Meanwhile, the crisis in the rest of Italy is escalating daily.

Citizens have been barred from leaving their homes in an attempt to prevent the spread of the disease since March 10, with many European countries following suit.

Northern Italy was placed under strict measures first, because that’s where the first cluster of cases appeared.

Many have compared the unique case of Vo’ Euganeo to the infamous cruise ship, the Diamond Princess, because they both had a population of more than 3,400.

The cruise-liner was quarantined in the port of Yokohama, Japan, when 10 people tested positive for coronavirus.

In both cases, the entire population of Vo’ Euganeo and the Diamond Princess were at risk of catching coronavirus because they were confined to a certain area.

However, cases of coronavirus reduced in Vo’ Euganeo but increased dramatically on the Diamond Princess to 712.

The difference between the two was that health chiefs in Vo’ Euganeo were one step ahead of the virus, testing everyone even if they didn’t show symptoms.

In comparison, Diamond Princess passengers and crew were tested if they presented symptoms, and only when they came off the boat.

The idea of mass testing on any suspected COVID-19 patient has been encouraged by the World Health Organisation, who fear some countries are ‘fighting a fire blindfolded’.

Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday: ‘Our key message is: test, test, test’ – noting that noting that South Korea and Taiwan were reducing infection rates by doing so.

But some countries have taken the complete opposite stance, including the UK and the Netherlands.

Only a fraction of Britons are being tested, mainly those who show severe symptoms of COVID-19, to preserve capacity so testing can be focused on hospitals.

Boris Johnson finally vowed a dramatic escalation of the UK’s coronavirus testing capacity today amid fury at his attempts to fight the epidemic ‘blindfolded’.

After days of intense pressure, the PM said the number of tests carried out per day will be increased from the current level of around 5,000 to 25,000, and NHS staff will be prioritised.

However, the full ‘surge capacity’ might not be ready for another four weeks – by which time the deadly crisis could be at its peak.

The Government is also still only planning to test patients in hospitals, although Mr Johnson has pleaded with medical companies to help ‘rapidly’ develop a swab test that can be used in the community.

The announcement came amid mounting alarm about the low level of screening, with anger that NHS workers are being forced to self-isolate because they are unsure whether they have the disease or not.

Routine testing of suspected coronavirus sufferers was abandoned last week, when the government said it was no longer possible to ‘contain’ the spread. Instead those with symptoms are merely being urged to stay at home for a fortnight.

One doctor who is currently prevented from working today accused ministers of failing to ‘learn the lessons’ of the Ebola crisis in West Africa.

Meanwhile, there are claims that celebrities have been paying for kits to check themselves at home.

The developments came as the UK death toll soared by around a third to 104. The number of people positively diagnosed hit 2,626, up from 1,950 yesterday. A total of 56,221 people now have been tested.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has revealed that 219,00 cases have been detected globally, with more than 8,000 dead.

Representatives from US firm ThermoFisher, which creates rapid diagnostic tests, were seen entering Downing Street last night carrying a box with a testing kit.

It is understood they were giving a demonstration of how the four-hour test, which has been approved in the US, works.

Roche, Boots, and Amazon were also at the meeting with Mr Johnson and Health Secretary Matt Hancock in No10, as well as Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty and Chief Scientific Advisor Sir Patrick Vallance.

At PMQs in the Commons, Mr Johnson insisted that the UK was already carrying out more tests that other ‘comparable’ countries.

‘This country is actually far ahead of many other comparable countries. We are increasing our tests from 5,000 to 10,000 a day,’ he said.

He added later: ‘We are moving up to 25,000 a day.’

However, Jeremy Corbyn demanded an increase on an ‘industrial scale’ – pointing to the advice from WHO, which has been highly critical of the move to tell people with symptoms to isolate at home, without being diagnosed.