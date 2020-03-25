Coronavirus: Most victims elderly but young people ARE dying

Elderly people are the most at-risk of developing severe coronavirus, but experts warn young, healthy people are still dying from the respiratory infection.

Globally, more than 200,000 people in around 170 countries have been infected with COVID-19 since the outbreak began in China in December.

Most of the 8,000 fatalities recorded across the world have been people who are elderly or suffer underlying conditions, and have weakened immune systems.

But Bruce Aylward, who assessed the pandemic in China, said there are an alarming number of young people who have developed complications from the disease.

Dr Aylward, of the World Health Organization, has already warned people as young as 30 were dying from the life-threatening virus.

Meanwhile, an emergency doctor in Belgium has revealed the shocking lung scans of ‘young, healthy people’, which he described as ‘nothing short of terrifying’.

Chinese health officials carried out the biggest ever study on the never-before-seen strain of the virus, using data from 72,000 cases. They found 19 per cent of patients who died were below the age of 60 years.

When the body is faced with a new infection, it builds an immune response that can be activated the next time they become infected.

With a new virus such as that which causes COVID-19, nobody has the antibodies needed to fight it.

This means anyone can get sick, even if they may appear healthy or go through every winter without being affected by flu or the common cold.

‘I would emphasise that there were a lot of people in their 30s, 40s, 50s, who were dying as well,’ Dr Aylward said at a conference earlier this month.

‘People who did have co-morbid conditions had a much higher ratio of dying from the disease, but in most people there were no other predictors, apart from age, that they could die.’

Emergency doctor Ignace Demeyer, on the frontline in Belgium, also warned no one is exempt from catching the virus.

Speaking to Belgian broadcaster VRT, Dr Demeyer said they have few elder patients, and more of those aged between 30 and 50 who are ‘terribly affected by the virus’.

“They all have the same complaints,’ he said. “They have been sick for a week, stayed home with the flu. The flu attack is over, they think. They feel fine for two days. And then they report with complaints of a dry cough and shortness of breath.’

Investigations reveal the patient’s blood oxygen levels are very low for their age. COVID-19 is a respiratory disease which can leave some in need of oxygen ventilators.

Dr Demeyer also showed recent scans of a coronavirus patient – representing ‘sporty, young people’ – which are ‘nothing short of terrifying’.

The first scan shows normal, healthy lungs. The second shows air sacs in the lungs filled with inflammatory fluid, which is visibly worse in the third image.

‘Those people can of course still heal, but it is a life-threatening situation. And they are people who do not smoke, they have no other condition such as diabetes or heart failure. They are sporty young people,’ Dr Demeyer said.

The University of Technology’s respiratory infectious diseases expert, Brian Oliver, argued deaths in young people tended to be higher in China than the rest of the globe.

‘What happened in China doesn’t seem to be playing out in quite the same way elsewhere. In terms of younger people being susceptible, it seemed to be happening a lot more in China but not so much elsewhere and I don’t quite understand that,’ he said.

He described the coronavirus – as with any newly diagnosed infection – as a ‘little like a lottery’.

‘Because we haven’t had these infections before, how our body responds to it is completely unknown… There’s always going to be people who have no apparent risk factors and do very badly.’

China, Italy and Iran have experienced the highest mortality rates, recording around 7,000 deaths between them.

But other parts of Europe, particularly Germany, France and Spain, as well as the US and South Korea, have experienced an exponential hike in cases in recent days.

Experts fear the UK and Australia are currently two weeks behind most of the globe regarding the coronavirus pandemic – meaning it is likely cases have not yet peaked.

There are currently fewer than 2,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in the UK and 71 patients are known to have died. However, health officials fear the true number of cases could be around 70,000 currently.

In the UK, a 45-year-old is the youngest known victim. The father-of-two was named as Craig Ruston. He lived in Kettering, Northamptonshire, and had motor neurone disease.

Europe’s youngest coronavirus was reported to be a 21-year-old football coach in Spain, who had no idea he was vulnerable because of his leukaemia.

Francisco Garcia, who managed the junior team of Malaga-based Atletico Portada Alta, was rushed to hospital with severe symptoms of the virus.

A study by Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, on more than 72,300 coronavirus patients, is one of the largest to break down death rates in different age brackets.

It showed that people aged 10-49 years old had a less than one per cent risk of death. This jumped to 1.3 per cent in those over 50.

Outcomes worsened in older patients – the mortality rate was almost 15 per cent in those over 80 years old.

Similar data from other seriously affected countries, including Italy, Iran and Spain, are yet to emerge.

Fatality rates have proven to vary broadly across the 170 countries affected, ranging from four per cent in China, to almost double that in Italy.

However, those figures are based on the number of confirmed cases reported. The mortality rate generally is estimated to be much lower at around one per cent because not all cases of COVID-19 are officially reported.