Coronavirus outbreak at stag party forces Spanish town into lockdown – Latest News

According to local reports Spanish media say there are currently 92 admitted to hospitals in the region for Covid-19 and an additional 10 people are in intensive care units who need a respirator.

Authorities in Castilla-La Mancha have ordered a major new quarantine after two outbreaks involving more than 100 people emerged from the popular resort of Alicante.

Around 4,000 residents have been forced into quarantine in a Spanish town because of a stag party in Alicante 100 miles away

A major cluster of cases has been inked stag party which was held in the holiday hot spot of Altea, Alicante, over a few days.

Around 4,000 residents of a Spanish town have been forced into lockdown because of a coronavirus spike linked to a stag party.

The Government of Castilla-La Mancha, confirmed 313 new cases of coronavirus infection in the community amid fears of two major new spikes.

Another originated in a family but has spread to a mushroom company and also to a restaurant worker.

Locals have since blasted stag-party revellers branding it “totally irresponsible” given the current health crisis.

It is not known at this stage if the groom has tested positive.

A local agricultural company donated all the equipment necessary whilst farmers gave their time and machinery to carry out the task for free.

The local council told everyone not to go out last night as disinfection of the streets began.

Hundreds of people are being tested.

This will only be allowed for certain reasons, including going to work or the doctors or to help old folk.In addition, bars, casinos, social centres and churches are being closed and visits to old people’s homes have been suspended.

The council says more rigorous measures are necessary including confinement of Villamalea which will restrict the number of people entering and leaving the town.

Parks and gardens are also being locked up, weddings and baptisms are banned, gyms are closed and there will be no street markets or sporting events.

The lockdown is for 14 days but could be extended.

The mayoress, Ana Teresa García said authorities were very concerned about the situation but they were doing everything within their power to control it.

Only two people at a time will be allowed in grocery stores.