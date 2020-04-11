Coronavirus outbreak could ease by SPRING

Hope has been raised the coronavirus outbreak will ease by spring after a study suggested the infection could be stifled by warm English May weather.

Researchers at University College London tracked cases of three coronaviruses, similar to the one that causes COVID-19, for five years.

They found the number of infections dipped around spring time, and didn’t peak again until winter.

Scientists said the heat, sunlight and humidity wiped away traces of coronaviruses, which include ones that cause the common cold.

A change in weather also drives people out of their homes, where they would have spent all winter cooped up in close contact with others.

Experts remain dubious about whether the findings will apply to SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that first emerged in Wuhan in December.

Humid weather did not protect countries in Asia from the virus, and therefore it may be ‘unlikely’ the virus will ease off in the UK by summer.

The peak of the UK epidemic is expected within the next three weeks, health chiefs say, after which point cases will reduce.

The research team at UCL, led by Dr Robert Aldridge, used data from the Flu Watch community cohort study.

It tracked cases of various influenzas and three coronaviruses – HCoV-NL63, HCoV-OC43, and HCoV-229E – between 2006 and 2011.

The participants were randomly selected from GP practice lists in England, and all household members were invited to join.

Study participants were contacted weekly to report any symptoms of respiratory illnesses and sent in swabs if they felt unwell.

Some 1,104 swabs were analysed for respiratory illnesses, which gave a picture of infection rates among the population.

Researchers found that across all seasons, the rate of coronaviruses was 390 per 100,000 ‘person-weeks’.

It was highest in February, at 759 per 100,000, before easing off around March time.

Then, from May to August, cases fell to close to zero per 100,000, with an outbreak around June time, showing that transmission was still possible during these months.

Cases crept up again from November onwards, when the UK moves into the winter months.

The study was published in the pre-print journal Wellcome Open and has not been peer-reviewed by other scientists.

The authors wrote: ‘Our study shows that HCoV appears to follow a seasonal pattern in England, with peaks occurring during winter seasons and broadly at the same time as Influenza.’

Co-author of the study, Ellen Fragaszy, of UCL Institute of Health Informatics and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, said: ‘In temperate regions, many respiratory viruses follow a seasonal pattern, with winter peaks during the “cold and flu season”.

‘We believe this seasonality is driven in part by environmental factors such as temperature, humidity and sunlight which affect both virus survival and how well our immune systems can respond to these infections.

‘Seasonality is also likely to be driven by our own behaviours, such as our tendency, when it’s cold, to spend more time indoors with the windows shut and in close contact with other people.’

Dr Aldridge said: ‘Our findings support the idea that, in the UK, we could see continued but lower levels of coronavirus transmission in the summer.

‘But this may reverse in the winter if there is still a large susceptible population at that point.’

Although hopeful, there is still debate about whether the SARS-CoV-2 virus will act like its relatives.

Dr Michael Head, senior research fellow in global health, University of Southampton, said: ‘There has been plenty of discussion around whether coronavirus cases will decline as we head into the UK spring and summer, a little like we see with seasonal influenza.

‘The UCL paper looked at seasonality of respiratory viruses, and included coronavirus related samples. It provides some useful clarification around their reduced incidence across the UK summer.

‘However, we can see from the epidemiology and public health impact that the novel coronavirus is clearly very different from the existing “common cold” type coronaviruses.

‘It remains to be seen as to whether COVID-19 cases will decline in response to environmental changes such as temperature and humidity.’

May temperatures average around 16°C (61°F) across the UK, compared to 7°C (45°F) in February and 10°C (50°F) in March.

Dr Head added: ‘There are also plenty of cases in south-east Asia and the Middle East, where there is high heat and humidity.

‘So, we do not yet know if cases will decline as the summer comes, but I think this is unlikely to happen.’

Dr Aldridge acknowledged that scientists will need to investigate the coronavirus in other countries.

He said: ‘To understand more about whether COVID-19 will follow a pattern of higher numbers of infection in the winter, we need to learn from other countries in the southern hemisphere with temperate climates to see if this pattern of increasing levels of infection is observed during their winters over the coming months.’

The coronavirus has been found in previous studies to thrive in colder temperatures, suggesting it won’t persist on surfaces if the sun is out.

Researchers at Beihang University in China said warmer and more humid temperatures would likely slow the spread of the deadly virus.

However, a troubling study yesterday suggested that warmer and humid weather patterns do not stop the virus from spreading.

A team at Nanjing Medical University, China, found a cluster of eight cases that could be traced back to one person who visited a swimming pool in Wuhan, where the humidity was 60 per cent and the temperature was high.

Professor Paul Hunter, an epidemiologist at University of East Anglia, said: ‘Heat does kill viruses.

‘If you heat something up to about 60°F (15.5°C), it’s likely to die in minutes. Similarly UV light will inactivate the virus and we do know if you look at the survival of these viruses on surfaces, the death increase as temperate increases.’

The study also examined any evidence of ‘reinfection’, where a person becomes ill with the same coronavirus after recovering.

Nobody was reinfected by the same virus, suggesting they had built an immunity.

It gives hope that COVID-19 patients are unlikely to catch the coronavirus that causes it again, which until this point hasn’t been confirmed.