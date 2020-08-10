Coronavirus outbreak linked to pub barbecue with urgent appeal to trace 70 punters – Latest News

Customers who visited the pub barbecue have been told to self-isolate amid a surge of Covid-19 cases linked to the Black Country boozer.

Sandwell Council and Public Health England bosses are asking the 70 people who attended the event at the pub on Sunday August 2 to self-isolate.

Three people who were there, including staff, have since tested positive, the local authority has confirmed.

The Soho Foundry Tavern in Smethwick, West Midlands, reported a coronavirus outbreak and made the decision to shut last Thursday.

Deputy council leader Maria Crompton said: “We urgently need to alert anyone who attended the event last weekend to self-isolate until Sunday August 16.

“Everyone needs to stay incredibly vigilant – the virus is still out there and the situation remains extremely serious – as this potential outbreak shows.”

“If they have any symptoms they should book a test.

“They did exactly what we would want business owners to do in this situation,” director of public health at the local authority, Dr Lisa McNally said.

The council also praised the pub manager’s action in response to the outbreak.

