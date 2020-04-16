Coronavirus outbreak to see ratio of intensive care nurses to patients scaled back

NHS nurses in swamped intensive care units are being stretched to look after up to six patients each during the coronavirus crisis.

Strict guidance dished out to every hospital says the ratio of critical care nurses to patients should be one-to-one.

Leading experts have warned the emergency guidance to relax the ratio to six-to-one because of a lack of nurses will ‘dilute the standard of care’.

However, health chiefs claim they have had no choice but to implement the drastic measures to care for critically ill patients.

The UK today recorded its biggest ever spike in coronavirus cases, with more than 8,000 patients now known to have been infected.

NHS hospitals have warned they are being overwhelmed by the crisis, with one trust in London last week admitting its intensive care unit was completely full.

Regular guidance from the Faculty of Intensive Care Medicine says that for every critically ill person, there should be one nurse.

This has been thrown out the window in order to treat more patients, the Health Service Journal reports.

Acute trusts in London have been told to base their staffing models for ICU on having one critical care nurse for every six patients. Eventually this will be rolled out nationwide.

A small team, made of an intensive care nurse and four supportive workers, will see up to to six patients.

The critical care consultant ratio has also been doubled, from one per eight or 15 patients to one per 30.

Nicki Credland, chair of the British Association of Critical Care Nurses, said ‘it’s the only option we’ve got available’.

She said the plans come from leading critical care organisations who have worked to develop a strategy over the past week.

‘We simply don’t have enough qualified intensive care nurses,’ Ms Credland, also a senior lecturer at the University of Hull, told MailOnline.

A survey of intensive care doctors in the UK in 2018 found almost two thirds said their unit did not have enough critical care nurses.

‘There are times where you see a short period of surge such as in flu season. But never like this like. This is unprecedented.

‘The strategy document we have been writing is really daunting and will really have an impact on intensive nurses.

‘We will need to consider how we support those nurses for weeks or potentially months.’

With watered down staff ratios, patient care is at risk.

‘It will dilute the standard of care but that’s absolutely better than not having enough critical care staff’, Ms Credland said.

COVID-19 patients in ICU are those who have become extremely unwell. Their life is at risk and many will be dependent on machines, such as ventilators, to survive.

Figures suggest that around five per cent of COVID-19 patients – one in 20 – will be hospitalised.

Many of those will end up in intensive care fighting for their life and need a ventilator to provide oxygen as well as other machines to support their vital organs.

There is chronic shortage of ventilators in the NHS, which led to Government to plead with manufacturers to make more.

Some 12,000 ventilators are now available after last week’s appeal by the Prime Minister, up from 5,000 that the NHS had access to previously.

However, intensive care nurses are the only healthcare workers with the qualifications to work them.

There are also plans to turn London’s ExCel exhibition centre into a giant temporary hospital ‘within days’ to cope with the spike in patients as experts foresee ICU beds running out of beds within two weeks.

‘Obviously with those additional beds and ventilators, they need to be cared for by a human being,’ Ms Credland said.

Staff from other areas of the hospital are being utilised to support the intensive care nurses, which has also been seen in countries such as Italy.

All elective surgery has been cancelled, freeing up staff who would normally work in the operating theatres.

As well as this, a private deal between the NHS and private hospitals means more than 10,000 nurses, 700 doctors and 8,000 other clinical staff will become available to ease pressure elsewhere.

Medical students, former nurses and workers from other areas of the hospital are waiting in line to support ICU.

But some believe this might further exacerbate the problem. Monitoring what non-specialists are doing could add to the workload of intensive care nurses.

Donna Kinnair, chief executive and general secretary of the Royal College of Nursing, said: ‘We are facing an unprecedented crisis, and the reality is that there aren’t enough specialist critical care nurses to manage it.

‘Nurse-to-patient ratios will need to be higher than usual. But the new guidance makes clear that non-specialist nursing staff too can be deployed to work in critical care units – though these will always be supported by specialist registered nurses.’

It comes as NHS trusts begin to report the impact that the coronavirus is having on their hospitals – before the peak has been reached.

On March 19, Northwick Park in Harrow had what was thought to be the first ‘critical incident’ in relation to coronavirus.

The north-west London hospital was overwhelmed with admissions to ICU after a surge of coronavirus patients, with a senior doctor calling the situation ‘f***ing petrifying’.