Coronavirus: police get powers to force sufferers into quarantine

Police in the UK have been given the power to seize people in danger of spreading coronavirus and force them into isolation in handcuffs, the government announced today.

A new law was hurriedly brought into force after a patient staying at Arrowe Park Hospital on the Wirral reportedly tried to leave before completing the 14-day stay after his return from China.

Government sources said those who returned to the UK on the evacuation flights on January 31 were given a ‘very clear choice’ and had to sign contracts saying they would remain in isolation for a fortnight.

But a source involved with the Arrowe Park incident said: ‘We found we didn’t have the necessary enforcement powers to make sure they didn’t leave.’

Police will now be able to force people to remain in the units and, if they leave, to arrest them for committing an offence and take them back to the quarantine facility, MailOnline understands.

And they will also be allowed to hunt down and capture people if they ‘may be infected or contaminated [and]could present a risk to public health’.

This extraordinary power comes after footage from China showed a team of around a dozen security officials chasing a suspected coronavirus patient through the streets in a bid to catch them.

England today announced its fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth cases of the virus in Brighton – all of the three men and a woman are linked to the fourth patient, who has now been dubbed a ‘super-spreader’.

The fourth patient was a businessman who returned to the UK from a conference in Singapore via a ski chalet in France, where other Britons were subsequently taken ill with the virus.

The Department of Health today declared the outbreak a ‘serious and imminent’ threat to the British public as it announced new powers to fight the spread.

In other developments to the outbreak today:

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said of today’s new regulation: ‘I will do everything in my power to keep people in this country safe.

‘We are taking every possible step to control the outbreak of coronavirus. NHS staff and others will now be supported with additional legal powers to keep people safe across the country.

‘The transmission of coronavirus would constitute a serious threat – so I am taking action to protect the public and isolate those at risk of spreading the virus.

‘Clinical advice has not changed about the risk to the public, which remains moderate. We are taking a belt and braces approach to all necessary precautions to ensure public safety.

‘Our infection control procedures are world leading – what I am announcing today further strengthens our response.’

Mr Hancock said that the new measures ‘are considered as an effective means of delaying or preventing further transmission of the virus.’

The regulations have been issued under the 1984 Public Health (Control of Disease) Act, which grants the Health Secretary powers to stop illnesses spreading.

They take effect immediately, putting into law the power to capture and detain people who are suspected of having the coronavirus. It is understood that the police will have the power to force people to comply if necessary.

Arrowe Park Hospital in Merseyside and Kents Hill Park in Milton Keynes are now designated as ‘isolation’ facilities – it is primarily the people staying in these facilities who will be affected by the new regulation.

There are currently 93 UK citizens at Arrowe Park and 105 in Milton Keynes. Another man, who felt ill on a China evacuation flight, is being kept in isolation at John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford.

Nobody who was evacuated from Wuhan is known to have brought the virus back with them – all cases in the UK so far have been among others who travelled to Asia or came into contact with people who did.

As of today at 2pm, a total of 1,114 people have been tested for the coronavirus and 1,106 have been negative, with eight testing positive.

The first 83 Britons evacuated from Wuhan should have completed 14 days in quarantine on Thursday after they landed at RAF Brize Norton on Friday, January 31.

A spokesman for the Department of Health said this morning: ‘Our infection control procedures are world leading and the NHS is well prepared to deal with novel coronavirus.

‘We are strengthening our regulations so we can keep individuals in supported isolation for their own safety and if public health professionals consider they may be at risk of spreading the virus to other members of the public.

‘This measure will rightly make it easier for health professionals to help keep people safe across the country.’

It comes after a British man who caught coronavirus in Singapore appears to be linked to at least seven other confirmed cases in England, France and Spain.

Health officials are not confirming a link or giving detail on his relationship to the other people diagnosed with the illness, but he is reported to be a middle-aged British man and is understood to have been the first UK national to contract the disease.

A Department of Health statement said this morning: ‘The Secretary of State has made regulations to ensure that the public are protected as far as possible from the transmission of the virus.

‘The Secretary of State declares that the incidence or transmission of novel coronavirus constitutes a serious and imminent threat to public health, and the measures outlined in these regulations are considered as an effective means of delaying or preventing further transmission of the virus.’

Mr Hancock has also designated Arrowe Park Hospital in the Wirral, and Kents Hill Park in Milton Keynes, where Britons evacuated from Wuhan have been transferred to, as ‘isolation’ facilities.

Wuhan and Hubei province, where the virus originated, have also been declared an ‘infected area’ by the health secretary.

Last week Mr Hancock warned that Britain will be battling for ‘months to come’ with the number of cases doubling every five days.

He said: ‘Currently the number of cases is doubling around every five days and it’s clear that the virus will be with us for at least some months to come. This is a marathon, not a sprint.’

He added: ‘We’ve also launched a public information campaign setting out how every member of the public, including members of this House, can help by taking simple steps to minimise the risk to themselves and their families.

‘Washing hands, using tissues when you sneeze, just as you would with flu.’

The announcement comes as a British ‘super spreader’ is feared to have infected at least seven others with the coronavirus, prompting the emergency testing of hundreds of people on his flights, ski break and even his local pub.

The businessman is at the centre of a web of cases stretching across the UK, France and Spain after he apparently contracted the virus during a four-day trip to Singapore for a sales conference for gas analysis company Servomex.

The man in his fifties then jetted from south-east Asia to the Alps to ski in Les Contamines-Montjoie in late January where two more Britons became infected despite the ‘super spreader’ not having any cold or flu-like symptoms.

Britain’s health authorities have also contacted 183 passengers and six crew on an Easyjet flight then taken by the unnamed man from Geneva to London, warning that they could be infected.

Staff at the pub where the ‘super spreader’ is a drinker are furious with health chiefs and claim they only found out he was ill after reading it online.

Five workers at The Grenadier in Hove have been told to self-isolate for a fortnight after the gas salesman, in his fifties, went there for a pint on Saturday, February 1.

Public Health England told the Grenadier’s employees working on the night he popped in to stay at home for two weeks and said they are warning anyone who could be infected.

But other staff and drinkers there on a busy Saturday evening have claimed they learned of the development on Facebook or via the local paper, the Brighton Argus.

Kelly Fricker wrote on social media: ‘My ex-partner, my son and nephew all drink there and my nephew’s the chef and they hadn’t even heard about it’.

Elsewhere in Brighton, a health centre has been closed after four more cases of coronavirus were linked to the city.

The clinic was closed for urgent operational health and safety reasons. The County Oak Medical Centre closed on Monday morning.

And an East Sussex secondary schoolchild has also been told to stay at home for two week amid fears he came into contact with the so-called ‘super spreader’.

Officials have desperately tried to stop further spread with a cross-border hunt for all the hundreds of people he may have had contact with.

Today nine Britons have been confirmed to have the killer virus – five in France, one in Japan, one in Spain and two in the UK. Two others in the UK are ill, but they are believed to be Chinese nationals holidaying in Yorkshire.

More than 900 people have died and 37,000 have become infected since the outbreak began in the Chinese city of Wuhan, which has been placed in lockdown to curb the spread.

More than 100 Britons were placed in quarantine at a three-star hotel in Milton Keynes yesterday after another airlift from Wuhan.

Wearing masks and escorted by health staff in hazmat suits, the group flew from China to RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire.

Public Health England is under pressure to reveal where the so-called ‘super spreader’ had been and the full extent of the numbers under observation.

The task has been made more difficult because the patient, from Hove in East Sussex, interrupted his return from Singapore to Britain by taking a four-day break in the French Alps.

The middle-aged man contracted the virus during a conference at the Grand Hyatt hotel in Singapore organised by Servomex, a British gas analytics company, more than two weeks ago.

He then travelled to a ski chalet in Les Contamines-Montjoie, near Megeve, from January 24 to 28. He returned to Britain on an Easyjet flight on January 28 but fell ill after arriving in Britain.

An easyJet spokeswoman said: ‘EasyJet has been notified by the public health authority that a customer who had recently travelled on one of its flights has since been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

‘Public Health England is contacting all passengers who were seated in the vicinity of the customer on flight EZS8481 from Geneva to London Gatwick on 28 January to provide guidance in line with procedures.

‘As the customer was not experiencing any symptoms, the risk to others on board the flight is very low.

‘We remain in contact with the public health authorities and are following their guidance.

‘The health and well-being of our passengers and crew is the airline’s highest priority.

‘All of the crew who operated have been advised to monitor themselves for a 14-day period since the flight in line with Public Health England advice. Note this happened 12 days ago and none are displaying any symptoms.’

Chief medical officer for England Professor Chris Whitty said the patient, who is being treated at the Royal Free Hospital in London, is ‘a known contact of a previously confirmed UK case, and the virus was passed on in France’.

Five staff at the Grenadier pub in Hove have been instructed to self-isolate after he visited for two hours on February 1. A school pupil in the area was also told to self-isolate during the investigation into the man’s movements.

Five Britons who shared the ski chalet with him were diagnosed over the weekend, and hundreds of residents of the picturesque town are now undergoing tests.

Authorities confirmed yesterday that a fourth case of coronavirus in the UK was also linked to the Hove businessman.

In addition, a British father-of-two who stayed in the ski resort tested positive after returning from the French resort to his home in Majorca.

Scientists have dubbed the Brighton businessman a ‘super-spreader’ because he has passed the infection on to so many people.

Dr Andrew Freedman an infectious diseases expert at Cardiff University said: ‘These four new cases are all contacts of the previously confirmed patient who contracted the infection while at a conference in Singapore.

‘Along with several others already identified, they became infected while in France. This is not particularly surprising, but it does appear that the index case has passed on the infection to an unusually large number of contacts. As such, he could be termed a “super-spreader”.

‘This may occur as result of someone being infectious despite having few or no symptoms, meaning they are unaware they have the infection.

‘It can also result from someone coming into close contact with an unusually large number of people or someone carrying a larger than normal quantity of the virus.

‘However, of the eight cases identified so far in the UK, six are part of the French cluster and the other two are related to each other.

‘There is no evidence of wider transmission in the UK and it does appear that the precautions that have been put in place have been very effective so far.’

The five Britons who caught the virus in the Alps include the chalet’s owner, environmental consultant Bob Saynor, 48, and his nine-year-old son.

They are in hospital with three other Britons who were staying at the six-bedroom chalet.

Mr Saynor’s two other children and four Britons from another family are being kept in isolation at French hospitals as a precaution. His wife Catriona, a doctor, is reportedly in the UK.

The family is understood to have been living in the village for just three months after moving from Hove themselves, despite having bought the property several years ago. Mrs Saynor had left France by the time the investigation began and is under observation in a UK hospital. It is not clear if she was the fourth case diagnosed in Britain.

French officials have closed the 95-pupil primary school attended by the Saynors’ nine-year-old son, while a 200-pupil school in nearby Saint-Gervais he attended for one day last week will also be shut.

Elsewhere, 60 more people on the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship in the port of Yokohama have tested positive for coronavirus, Japan’s health minister has said.

There are now 130 confirmed cases on the ship, with officials previously saying 70 people had the virus among the 3,711 passengers and crew.

More than 3,600 people, including 78 British passport holders, are still in a 14-day quarantine on board the ship.

British honeymooner Alan Steele, who was transferred from the cruise liner to hospital in Japan with coronavirus, was said to be feeling well and in good spirits over the weekend.

In the UK, a University of York student and their relative are still being treated at the Royal Victoria Infirmary infectious diseases centre in Newcastle.

Nearly 100 people died of coronavirus yesterday on the deadliest day of the outbreak so far. The death toll in mainland China rose by 97, taking the number of global fatalities to 910.

Another 3,062 cases were reported in China yesterday – an increase of 15 per cent compared to Saturday which put an end to a series of daily declines.

The latest surge in deaths is a setback to hopes that China’s drastic quarantine measures might be working.

The European Union will host an extraordinary meeting of health ministers on Thursday this week, along with a representative form the World Health Organization, to discuss the coronavirus outbreak.

So far, only around 30 cases of the new strain have been detected in Europe but the WHO warns the number of cases outside of China is expected to increase.

‘Now is the time to join forces to stop this epidemic,’ said European Commissioner Janez Lenarcic.

Last week, German health minister Jens Spahn suggested at a meeting with his French counterpart Agnes Buzyn that Europe stop non-citizens from travelling to the continent after visiting China.

The US has already done this, along with Australia and New Zealand. But for it to work in Europe all 27 EU members would have to agree to the decision together because people can fly into one country then move freely between the others in the Schengen passport-free travel zone.

The rise in China’s death toll came as millions of people return to work today after an extended Lunar New Year holiday.

Roads in Beijing and Shanghai had significantly more traffic than in recent days and the city of Guangzhou was resuming normal public transport today.

However, the American Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai said 60 per cent of its member companies were planning mandatory work-from-home policies.

Businesses abroad have been affected, too – Amazon and Sony today became the latest companies to pull out of Mobile World Congress, scheduled to happen in Barcelona later this month, because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The loss of both companies is another blow to one of the telecom industry’s biggest gatherings in Barcelona, which has already seen LG, Ericsson and Nvidia pull out.

The organiser of the event, GSMA, has also banned any visitors from China’s Hubei province, of which the capital Wuhan is where the virus originated.

The outbreak also continues to affect the economy – London’s FTSE 100 weakened this morning after the UK said the epidemic was a ‘serious and imminent threat’.

The drop was consistent with Asian markets, where most indexes were down, after figures showed the coronavirus had killed more than 900 people.

Footballer Dele Alli has apologised to fans for posting a video to Snapchat appearing to mock an Asian man in relation to the coronavirus outbreak.

Alli posted the video on Saturday, where he appeared to film a man of Asian descent, along with the caption ‘Corona whatttttt, please listen with ­volume.’

In the original video, Alli could be seen wearing a mask, while also appearing to feign a look of concern on his face.

He then posted an apology video on Chinese social media site Weibo, saying that it’s not a subject that should be joked about.