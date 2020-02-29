Coronavirus risk factors: why Covid-19 is more dangerous for men

According to a recent study from China, the new coronavirus affects men more than women. However, this is not surprising to experts. They see an explanation for this in the peculiarities of the female immune system.

The novel corona virus is spreading rapidly in Europe – and Germany is not spared either. In several federal states, at least ten people have been infected with the virus – including a 47-year-old man from the Heinsberg district in North Rhine-Westphalia. He is currently in critical condition at the Düsseldorf hospital and needs artificial respiration. A new study from China suggests that the coronavirus affects men more than women, while children are hardly affected. Why is that?

Even with the Sars outbreaks, which were also triggered by coronaviruses, physicians were able to observe that the disease as a whole was often more severe in men than in women. The interesting thing: In 2003, more women than men in Hong Kong contracted Sars. The mortality rate among the sick men was 50 percent higher than among women, as the results of a study published in “Annals of Internal Medicine” prove.

Immune stronger women

Chinese authorities released the most comprehensive epidemic report on lung disease, Covid-19, last week. It was based on data from more than 70,000 patients: They found that around the same number of men (22,981) and women (21,691) were infected with the virus. However, the mortality rate among men was significantly higher at 2.8 percent. According to the information, 653 of them died, while 370 of the infected women died.

The higher mortality rate may sound unusual at first, but is a well-known phenomenon for scientists. “This is a pattern that we have seen in many respiratory viral infections,” said Sabra Klein researcher at the New York Times.

Among other things, the scientist is researching gender differences in viral infections. Women are better at fighting viruses, says Klein. The immune response after vaccinations is also increased compared to men. The same applies to the so-called immune memory, which protects the body from renewed infection after surviving an infection.

It is still unclear why women have a stronger immune system. However, scientists suspect that the ability to give birth to children may play a role. Since the immune system of infants is not yet fully developed, babies need to take up important antibodies via breast milk.

Unhealthy lifestyle risk factor

In addition to the immune system, the different lifestyles could also play a role in the course of the lung disease. This is how most smokers worldwide live in China. With 316 million people, they make up a third of the world’s smoking population.

However, only about two percent of Chinese women regularly smoke, while one in two men smoke. In addition, men tend to eat less healthily. Both factors increase the risk of developing type 2 diabetes and high blood pressure.

Data from the “Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention” show that it is primarily lifestyle-related pre-existing conditions that increase the risk of a severe Covid 19 course: Patients who already suffer from cardiovascular disease are particularly at risk ,

According to the extrapolation, their mortality rate is 10.5 percent if they become infected with the virus. But diabetics (7.3 percent) and people with respiratory diseases (6.3 percent) also pose a particular risk. The man from the Heinsberg district, who is seriously ill with Covid-19, also suffers from a previous respiratory disease.