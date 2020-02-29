Coronavirus risk groups: men particularly at risk – and this group

The disease with the virus varies in severity depending on age and gender. What reasons there could be.

How is the coronavirus transmitted and what symptoms do infected people suffer from?

Berlin.

How dangerous is the corona virus? Experts have examined tens of thousands of patient data

It turned out that men are more likely to die from the virus than women

However, the mortality rate varies greatly depending on the age group

In China, experts have examined the data from more than 44,000 coronavirus patients. More than a thousand people had died from them. The results show who is particularly at risk of becoming infected with the virus – and dying from it. It is the highest Danger for men over 50,

These are all cases reported in China until February 11th. Chinese authorities released the most comprehensive epidemic report on lung disease, Covid-19, last week.

On average, the risk of dying from the infection at 2.3 percent, In the meantime, more than 75,000 people have been infected with the Sars-CoV-2 virus, and over 2,000 people have died.

Coronavirus risk groups: Men are more likely to die from the virus

Gender appears to play a role in particular in the risk of death. About the same number of men and women were infected with the virus, but the men had it mortality rate at 2.8 percent. Only 1.7 percent of women. According to a report in the New York Times, this is because the female body is generally better able to deal with viral diseases. Read here:

Do mouthguards and respirators help against the corona virus?

The New York Times writes: “When it comes to building an immune response to infection, it’s men weaker genderIn the article, researcher Sabra Klein explains: “We have already seen this pattern in many respiratory diseases. Women can fight them better. ”

Also the immune response after vaccination is increased compared to men. The same applies to the so-called immune memory, which protects the body from renewed infection after surviving an infection.

However, having a strong immune response also harbors potential drawbacks, doctor Janine Clayton told the New York Times. In this way, more women would be affected by autoimmune diseases.

Older people are also more at risk of coronavirus

The older an infected person, the higher their risk of dying from the disease: while in men over 50 the risk of dying from an infection increases significantly People from 80 years directly exposed to the risk of death. Coronavirus – symptoms, transmission and differences from the flu.

In contrast, children and younger people rarely become infected and infection is rather easy for them. Not a single child under the age of nine has died from the virus so far.

age group Number of confirmed cases Number of deaths mortality rate 0- to 9-year-olds 416 – 0 percent 10 to 19 year olds 549 1 0.2 percent 20 to 29 year olds 3619 7 0.2 percent 30 to 39 year olds 7600 18 0.2 percent 40 to 49 year olds 8571 38 0.4 percent 50 to 59 year olds 10008 130 1.3 percent 60 to 69 year olds 8583 309 3.6 percent 70 to 79 year olds 3918 312 8.0 percent Over 80s 1408 208 14.8 percent

The data in the table only provide evidence for which age group is at risk and how much. However, actual mortality could be lower than the numbers show. The reason for this is that the majority of the deaths are concentrated in the particularly affected Chinese region of Hubei.

The epidemic started there in December. The health system in the region is heavily overloaded and conditions are different there than in this country.

Coronavirus: previous illnesses increase the mortality rate

In addition to age and gender, the results show that too Pre-existing illness have an impact on the course of the disease and on the risk of death. The highest mortality rate is among infected people Cardiovascular disease – here it is 10.5 percent according to the results of the Chinese researchers.

The mortality rate for diabetics is 7.3 percent, for people with respiratory diseases 6.3 percent and for hypertension 6.0 percent.

The person infected with coronavirus from the Heinsberg district in North Rhine-Westphalia also suffers from a previous respiratory disease. His condition is critical. All news in the Coronavirus news blog.

The mortality rate could be particularly high in Germany

Princeton researcher Jessica Metcalf showed in three graphs on Twitter how the coronavirus endangers the older age groups other populations could impact the world:

Diagram A shows the mortality from Sars-CoV-2 that increases with age. Diagram B shows what the age distribution looks like in China, the USA, Germany, Indonesia and Madagascar. C links the numbers of A and B and – assuming the same conditions – shows that relative mortality in Germany, for example, could be particularly high if there was an outbreak due to the age structure.

Coronavirus – More on the topic