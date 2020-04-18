Coronavirus: Scientists predict UK worst-hit, with 66,000 deaths

Britain could suffer more than 60,000 coronavirus deaths and be hit harder by the the outbreak than any nation in Europe, leading scientists say.

Modelling by researchers at the University of Washington predicted 151,680 people would succumb to the virus across the continent.

It found the UK could record 66,300 COVID-19 deaths by July – almost half (44 per cent) of the entire fatalities in Europe and three times more than Italy (20,000).

Spain (19,000) and France (15,000) will also record huge losses, according to the prediction, largely based on intensive care and hospital bed capacity.

The researchers forecast Britain will need 100,000 beds by mid-April to cope with the crisis, compared to the 17,765 currently available.

But the alarming projection does not take into account the thousands of beds that will become available at the new NHS Nightingale hospitals.

The number is also in stark contrast to predictions by the UK’s leading scientific advisers, who warned around 20,000 people will die during the crisis.

Using local and international data on case numbers, as well as age mortality breakdowns from Italy, China and the US, the Washington University researchers modelled expected death tolls on a country-by-country basis.

They said a key consideration was the number of hospital beds and ICU capacity in each nation.

The model predicts 102,794 coronavirus patients will need hospital beds by April 17, the outbreak’s peak in the UK, compared to 17,765 beds currently available.

It forecasts 24,544 of those patients will need to be moved to intensive care, where there are just 744 ICU beds currently free.

But the bleak predictions do not include the near-10,000 beds now available at temporary NHS Nightingale hospitals in London, Birmingham, Manchester, Harrogate and Bristol.

The model also does not factor in the makeshift hospitals built in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland – which free-up hundreds more ICU beds.

Most European nations introduced strict social distancing measures to try to stem the virus spread at the beginning of March.

But the British government took more than a fortnight to follow suit, initially standing firm against a tide of European action which saw schools, pubs and restaurants close.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is himself being treated in intensive care with COVID-19, came under immense criticism for his government’s slow response to the pandemic.

As it stands, around 6,000 people have died from COVID-19 in Britain – far fewer than the 16,523 in Italy and 13,341 in Spain.

But Britain’s epidemic lags behind these countries because it can take up to three weeks for a coronavirus patient to develop symptoms, fall seriously ill and die.

It means scores of patients who caught the virus before the social restrictions were imposed are still to become critically ill and succumb to the virus.

The Washington University researchers predict Britain’s outbreak will peak on April 17.

The modelling suggests that outbreaks in Italy and Spain, where hundreds of deaths have been reported daily for weeks, may be past their peak.

Daily fatalities in both countries have declined for several days.

The nations were able to soak up the worst of the outbreak thanks to an abundance of hospital beds – Italy had around 40,000 and Spain had more than 30,000. This has prevented unnecessary deaths from occurring.

But Britain is likely more than a week away from getting a handle on its death toll as intensive care capacity is overwhelmed, according to lead author Christopher Murray, researcher in global health and public health at the university.

He said the mathematical models take into consideration the effect of social distancing.

Mr Murray added: ‘It is unequivocally evident that social distancing can, when well implemented and maintained, control the epidemic, leading to declining death rates.

‘Those nations hit hard early on implemented social distancing orders and may have the worst behind them as they are seeing important progress in reducing their death rates.

‘Each nation’s trajectory will change – and dramatically for the worse – if people ease up on social distancing or relax other precautions.’

On Sunday the team predicted just over 80,000 US COVID-19 deaths during the pandemic’s first wave.

Mr Murray added: ‘We are expecting a foreboding few weeks for people in many parts of Europe. It seems likely the number of deaths will exceed our projections for the United States.’

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: ‘Our response to coronavirus – including decisions on which measures we introduce and when – is based on the latest scientific advice, modelling and evidence, and we are working round the clock with world-renowned clinicians, public health experts and scientists to keep this country safe.

‘In England alone the NHS successfully has freed up more than 33,000 beds – the equivalent of 50 new hospitals and we are increasing the number of ventilators and opening more Nightingale hospitals, all of which will save even more lives in the coming weeks.’

Last week, the national medical director of the NHS said the UK will have done well if it comes through the coronavirus crisis with fewer than 20,000 deaths.

When asked if he hoped that the United Kingdom was not on the same trajectory as countries such as Italy, Stephen Powis said: ‘If we can keep deaths below 20,000 we will have done very well in this epidemic.’

‘If it is less than 20,000… that would be a good result though every death is a tragedy, but we should not be complacent about that,’ said Powis, speaking at a news conference in Downing Street alongside Business Secretary Alok Sharma.

He said the NHS had been working incredibly hard to increase the intensive care capacity beyond the 4,000 beds it typically had.

Mr Powis insisted getting personal protective equipment (PPE) to healthcare staff was an ‘absolute priority’ as he detailed the numbers of products sent out.

More than 170million of the ‘very highest level masks’ have been dispatched ‘in the last couple of weeks,’ he said.

He added 40million gloves had been sent in recent days, as well as 25million face masks and 30million aprons. So vast numbers going out,’ he said.

‘We’re strengthening the supply chain every day to ensure that every organisation gets the equipment that they need, that’s an absolute priority for us.’