Coronavirus signs: These neurological symptoms are possible

Fortunately, typical symptoms of the coronavirus have long been known. Now doctors and researchers are gaining more and more knowledge about signs of coronavirus with the help of studies.

Fever, dry cough and general weakness are the most common ones Coronavirus signs. This is due to the fact that the virus primarily affects the lungs and airways. But apparently the nervous system of Covid-19 can also be attacked.

Coronavirus signs: study of neorological symptoms

To study coronavirus signs in the neurological area, among other things, Ling Mao and his colleagues from the Union Clinic Wuhan (the epicenter of the virus) evaluated the medical records of 214 patients infected with Covid-19 in a study. The scientists not only wanted to find out what neurological abnormalities there were, but also what the symptoms were.

The result of the study was published in JAMA Neurol on April 10, 2020 and reads as follows: “78 of the patients (36.4 percent) had different types of neurological symptoms, which affected the central nervous system (24.9 percent) and the peripheral nervous system (8 , 9 percent) and the skeletal muscles (10.7 percent). “

Coronavirus signs: These neurological symptoms exist

The researchers in the study of the neurological signs of coronavirus were also able to identify typical symptoms. In patients whose Central nervous system attacked by Covid-19 showed dizziness (16.8 percent) and headache (13.1 percent).

Patients whose peripheral nervous system showed abnormalities mostly suffered from the loss of their sense of smell and taste. Many coronavirus patients in Europe also show this symptom. Doctors have warned of this coronavirus sign in the past few weeks. The study in Wuhan also showed visual disturbances and nerve pain. The researchers also found that patients with more severe courses of Covid-19 were more likely to have neurological symptoms.

Coronavirus signs: The neurological symptoms appear so early

According to Ling Mao and his colleagues, the neurological abnormalities show up relatively early in the course of the disease. In some cases, they were able to determine that the disorders were even visible before the typical coronavirus symptoms.

“Some patients with fever and headache were admitted to the neurological department after being initially excluded from Covid-19 due to routine blood test results and screening lung CT in the clinic. However, a few days later they had typical Covid-19 symptoms such as cough, sore throat, lower lymphocyte count, and the appearance of frosted glass on lung CT. Your diagnosis of Covid-19 was confirmed by a positive nucleic acid test and then transferred to the isolation ward, “the report said.

More information about the corona virus

Doctors and researchers are slowly gaining more insights into Covid-19. However, we will probably have to be patient until the virus is understood more fully by experts. Some clues can predict the course of Covid-19.

