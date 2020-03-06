Coronavirus spreading too quickly for death rates to be accurate

A US doctor is warning Americans that the coronavirus epidemic is moving too quickly to have an accurate death and illness rate.

On Tuesday, the World Health Organisation announced the global mortality rate jumped to 3.4 percent, up from the previously reported two percent.

But Dr Jennifer Ashton, ABC News Chief Medical Correspondent, told Good Morning America that people should not be panicking over the rate increasing.

She added that researchers are collecting data ‘by the hour’ and that the illness and mortality rates could change on any given day,

‘I really caution people not to hang their hat on any given number,’ said Dr Ashton.

‘This is a dynamic and evolving situation. We’re collecting data literally by the hour and that mortality rate depends on the denominator. It depends on how many people are truly infected and that number is still unknown.’

Dr Ashton echoed the words of federal health officials, who’ve told Congress that it’s still too early to determine US death rates from coronavirus.

During a meeting of the House Appropriations subcommittee on Wednesday, Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said it’s too early to report the rate because it’s unknown how many have been infected with the disease.

He explained that researchers are still trying to work out the exact number of people who’ve fallen ill, because some may be asymptomatic.

Rep Andy Harris (R-MD) asked whether fatality rates were unreliable noting: ‘We don’t know the denominator.’

‘You said it, sir,’ Dr Fauci replied.

‘If you look at the cases that have come to the attention of the medical authorities, in China, and you just do the math – the math is about two percent. If you look at certain age groups, certain risk groups, the fatality is much higher.’

According to the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the overall fatality rate for coronavirus within the country is 2.3 percent.

But among people aged 80 or older, the fatality rate in China is 14.8 percent, 1.3 percent for people in their 50s and 0.4 percent in 40-somethings.

This likely indicates that the older patients either had other diseases at the time they were infected, weaker immune systems, or just worse overall health.

Similarly, in the US, the death rate is about 6.5 percent – 11 people have died out of the 165 cases reported.

But, of the patients who have died, one was in his 40s, two in their 50s and everyone else age 69 or older.

In an editorial in the New England Journal of Medicine published last week, Dr Fauci wrote that the morality rate of COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus may be ‘considerably less than [one percent].’

‘If one assumes that the number of asymptomatic or minimally symptomatic cases is several times as high as the number of reported cases, the case fatality rate may be considerably less than one percent,’ he wrote.

Worldwide, more than 96,000 have people have been infected and more than 3,300 people have died.