Coronavirus: Study with “Penninger drug” also starts in Austria

“We are very pleased to be able to participate in this promising study. APN01 is a well-developed drug candidate with a compelling, dual-action principle that could make an important therapeutic contribution in the Covid-19 pandemic, “says Henning Bundgaard, lead investigator for the study and professor at the Faculty of Health and Medical Sciences of the Copenhagen University. The study must now show whether these expectations can also be seen in everyday clinical practice.

In Austria are the medical university Vienna, the Emperor Franz Josef Hospital, Vienna, the Medical University Innsbruck and the university hospital Salzburg involved in the study.

Many studies are ongoing for therapies and vaccines

Around 160 studies are currently underway around the world virus to fight.

“Never before have pharmaceutical companies and research institutions reacted to a new pathogen as quickly as this time to Sars-CoV-2.” That says Alexander Herzog, Secretary General of Pharmig (Association of the Pharmaceutical Industry Austria).

“There is an impressive worldwide collaboration between companies, authorities, science, health systems and politics to jointly tackle the effects of Covid-19.”