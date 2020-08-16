Coronavirus sufferer, 26, still has ‘metallic’ taste in her mouth months later – Latest News

The 26-year-old was admitted to an Intensive Care Unit for a week for treatment and was finally released from hospital last week after battling the deadly Covid-19 virus.

Tina Dinh, from Melbourne, Australia, fell sick on July 26 and was rushed to the Footscray Hospital three days later when her conditions worsened.

Coronavirus survivor Tina Dinh from Melbourne, Australia, said she still has a metallic taste in her mouth and has failed to regain her sense of smell a month after being hospitalised

A young coronavirus survivor is still experiencing symptoms almost a full month after first falling ill from the illness.

She told the Australian news outlet: “I have Covid-19 taste in my mouth.

Ms Dinh is continuing to test positive for the virus almost a month after contracting it and she said she is continuing to suffer some persistent symptoms, News.com.au reports.

She is also said to be suffering from a loss of her sense of smell – while her more severe symptoms last month included constant chills.

“I even woke up at 4am this morning just to brush my teeth because I couldn’t deal with it.”

“It has a metallic taste and it just doesn’t go away.

In the UK, the NHS lists “a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste” as one of the symptoms of the coronavirus.

The other main symptoms are a high temperature and a new, continuous cough.

They add: “This means you’ve noticed you cannot smell or taste anything, or things smell or taste different to normal.”

The NHS advises in terms of temperature “this means you feel hot to touch on your chest or back (you do not need to measure your temperature)”.

Most people are said to exhibit at least one of the Covid-19 symptoms – however some contract the illness and recover without ever showing any signs of having the virus.

While it says “coughing a lot for more than an hour, or three or more coughing episodes in 24 hours (if you usually have a cough, it may be worse than usual)” are signs of coronavirus.