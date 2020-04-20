Coronavirus survivor shares his ordeal at St Thomas’ Hospital where Boris Johnson is being treated

A coronavirus survivor who was treated at the intensive care unit where Boris Johnson is staying has described his harrowing ordeal.

Davey Hunt spent 10 days at St Thomas’ Hospital in London with Covid-19.

As well as struggling with his own condition, he said that witnessing other people die was traumatic.

The harrowing account comes as the Prime Minister remains under constant observation at St Thomas’, where his fever is said to have dipped.

Mr Hunt told today how the disease first started out with what felt like a cold, but it soon made him feel like he was ‘being hit by a train’.

Mr Hunt was placed in an induced coma and feared he was going to die as the devastating illness took its toll.

He explained: ‘I had a temperature of 41C, sweats, fever, cough, insane headache, aches all over and eventually couldn’t breathe so called 999 and was immediately placed in an induced coma for two days which allowed my whole body to fight the disease.’

Mr Hunt says he initially feared he would be in a coma for 10 days and ‘called the family to essentially say my goodbyes’.

He added: ‘I honestly thought I was going to die. I gave my brother my will and off I went to sleep. Once I awoke it was explained that I was in a very serious condition but responding well to treatment. I spent another two days in ICU and on a ventilator so still couldn’t talk.

‘Eventually, that was removed along with my feeding tube, catheter and about 10 other tubes/wires and I was able to breathe on my own.

‘I witnessed lots of things that I don’t ever want to see again. The sight of people dying in front of you is one of the worst things I’ve ever seen. I am in awe of the NHS and the dedication of all of them.

‘Yes, at times, it was utter chaos but without all of them I really wouldn’t be here I don’t think. I am now at home resting praying for those who are in hospital, who can’t see their loved ones during this difficult time. I’m a lucky man and I don’t take that for granted.’

Mr Hunt returned home on April 4, two days before Prime Minister Boris Johnson was admitted to the same hospital’s ICU.

Today Mr Johnson’s fever is said to have dipped in a positive sign.

But there are fears that even the best outcome from his coronavirus struggle will see him out of action for weeks, with experts warning he could need a ‘phased return’ to work.

There are also questions about the PM’s care while he was in isolation, amid suggestions he was not physically monitored and only consulted a doctor by video link.

There are claims that social distancing rules were being flouted in Downing Street as the crisis developed, with meetings in cramped rooms and people coughing freely.

Tory MPs are calling for a review of the premier’s medical arrangements, saying the lack of protection has been ‘exposed’ by the latest crisis.

Yesterday two other coronavirus survivors shared their experiences with the fatal virus that has claimed thousands of lives.

Matt Dockray, 39, from Buckinghamshire, described the illness as ‘the most horrible experience you will go through,’ when he appeared on Good Morning Britain on Tuesday.

The father-of-one said: ‘It’s a horrible, horrible experience. You’re very lonely. You don’t have any friends or family there so you don’t have that emotional, personal support you rely on in your hardest times.’