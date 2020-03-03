Coronavirus suspect was wrongly told to go to hospital where he sat in a packed waiting room

A Briton suspected of having coronavirus after returning from Italy claims he was left coughing in a packed NHS hospital waiting room without a mask – sparking fears the UK is not prepared for an outbreak.

Paul Godfrey, from Walsall, West Midlands, sat in the foyer ‘for 10 minutes’ among sick, old and frail members of the public before panicked medics in hazmat suits whisked him into a cubicle and tested him for the killer virus.

He was wrongly told to go to hospital by NHS 111 operators after returning from Milan on Friday and developing flu-like symptoms the following day.

That advice contradicts official infection control guidelines which state anybody suspected of having the highly contagious illness should self-isolate immediately and avoid coming into contact with others.

Hospital waiting rooms are filled with elderly people and those with chronic conditions, who are most at risk of suffering life-threatening consequences.

It comes after health experts warned the NHS has ‘little fuel in the tank’ to cope with a coronavirus outbreak.

The so-called COVID-19 has infected more than 82,000 people and killed 2,771 as it continues to sweep the world.

Mr Godfrey took himself to Walsall Manor Hospital at 10.30am on Monday and told staff at reception about his symptoms and travel history.

But he claims he was allowed to sit among members of the public in a packed waiting room, despite showing all the hallmarks of the virus.

He told Good Morning Britain today: ‘On Saturday I called 111 with flu like symptoms. They told me Milan wasn’t on the target list and I shouldn’t be concerned but they said I should go to hospital anyway.

‘So they made an appointment for me to go to Walsall Manor Hospital and my appointment was for 10.30am on Monday.

‘When I arrived there I went into the reception area, registered as normal and the told me to sit down in the foyer that was full of ill people waiting to be seen.

‘I sat there for about 10 minutes and then I was called in to a foyer and told, “You shouldn’t be here”. I told them I was only following guidelines from 111.’

Helen Buckingham, director of strategy and operations at the Nuffield Trust think thank, told the BBC yesterday the swine flu pandemic in 2009 showed the NHS was good at dealing with new illnesses.

But she said it would far more difficult now because the health service has ‘very little in the tank’ when it comes to staff numbers and hospital beds.

It comes after two more cases of coronavirus were confirmed in the UK this morning.

The virus was passed on in Italy and Tenerife and the patients have been transferred to specialist NHS infection centres in Royal Liverpool Hospital and the Royal Free Hospital, London, the Department of Health said.

Meanwhile a British primary school today closed for a deep clean when a headteacher claimed a parent caught the virus.

Burbage Primary School in Buxton, Derbyshire, told parents and carers about the case last night. However, health chiefs have yet to confirm if it is correct.

A total of cases have been confirmed on British soil currently – all of them have been linked to the Far East and nobody has caught the illness in the UK.

Coronavirus chaos has gripped Britain, with the UK now waking up to the fact the outbreak is an impending crisis and no longer just an issue in China.

Growing fears have led to big businesses being shut down, sporting events postponed and families across the home nations stockpiling nappies and soup.

However, health bosses have warned the public to expect more cases amid the escalating crisis which yesterday saw the number of coronavirus infections around the world overtake China for the first time.

The decision to close Burbage Primary School had been taken as a ‘precautionary measure’, according to a WhatsApp message sent to parents by headteacher Anthony Tierney.

The message read: ‘Dear parents and carers, due to a confirmed case of coronavirus amongst our parent population, Burbage Primary School will be CLOSED tomorrow (Thursday 27 February 2020) as a precautionary measure and to enable a deep clean to be completed. A further update will be shared tomorrow. Thank you.’

School bosses emphasised that the decision had been taken for the safety and protection of children and teachers so that the school can be cleaned.

But an appeal by the school, which has 347 pupils and 49 members of staff, for people not to share the information was met with some anger and dismay.

Mr Tierney was on site early this morning to deal with concerned parents. He confirmed that the gates would remain closed for the day. ‘We are shut, it is just a precaution,’ he said. ‘I can’t say anything more at the moment.’

It comes as at least 13 schools across the UK closed their doors over fears of the virus spreading – and in excess of 20 more have sent pupils and teachers home for a fortnight after coming down with colds and coughs after ski trips to coronavirus-hit Italy over half term.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s private school is the latest in the UK to send pupils home for coronavirus isolation. Four pupils at the Thomas’s Battersea school in southwest London were sent home and are awaiting test results, it was reported yesterday.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock yesterday urged schools not to close because of coronavirus scares – but some headteachers have taken evasive action and shut down schools after staff and students came down with ‘mild flu-like symptoms’ after returning from the Alps.

Others have sent home the pupils and staff who went on the trips to Italy, where 11 towns are now in government lockdown. While many have decided to stay open, telling pupils they must come in unless they have clear symptoms of the killer virus – a move which has angered some parents.