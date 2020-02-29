Coronavirus suspicion in Freiburg: Biotech company on the Haid closed – Freiburg

The biotech company Thermo Fisher has been closed in Freiburg’s Haid industrial estate. Employees may have come into contact with a visitor from Sweden suffering from the coronavirus.

The company emphasizes that this is only a precaution: Thermo Fisher Scientific’s headquarters in Freiburg-Haid was closed on Thursday, employees should work from home. Because some may have contracted the corona virus on a business trip. However, their test results are still pending.

The company premises on Haid were deserted on Thursday morning. Only one car is parked in front of the entrance, another in the parking lot in the back yard. There is a note on the door stating that the location is “temporarily closed until further notice”. A woman who is supposed to deliver a book pulls away things that have not been done.

An employee comes over to see if there is any new information. “I saw the notice this morning, that’s all I know. The rest are rumors.” According to this, some employees were at a conference, which also included a person from Sweden, who was later tested positive for the corona virus. “If that’s true, I think it’s exaggerated to close everything here,” says the employee.

Vicky Voulgaraki, a spokeswoman for the company, cannot confirm the rumors in such detail. However, she reports that some employees of the Freiburg branch may have been exposed to the virus on a business trip. However, she doesn’t know how many employees there are. Those affected are currently at home and have been tested. Until the results are available, the other employees in Freiburg have also been asked to work Thursday from home. The company is in contact with the Freiburg authorities and does everything possible to protect the health and safety of its employees, said Voulgaraki.

The case is known in the Freiburg town hall and was discussed in the coordination team. “So far we don’t know of any infection,” says town hall spokesman Toni Klein at noon.

Similar case in Swedish branch

Thermo Fisher Scientific employs around 250 people at its Haid site in the west of Freiburg on Jechtinger Strasse. The company is based in Massachussets, with further branches in Sweden.

There the press from Uppsala reports of a similar case as in Freiburg. A person may have had contact with an infected person during a business trip to Germany. All employees at the Uppsala site were therefore asked to stay home on Thursday. Around 700 employees are affected there.

The former company Phadia, which now belongs to the American technology company Thermo Fisher Scientific, develops and produces test systems for the diagnosis of allergies, asthma and autoimmune diseases. Thermo Fisher is currently building a new branch in Rheinfelden.

What to do if you are suspected?

Signs of coronavirus infection include cough and runny nose, scratchy throat and fever, and sometimes diarrhea. For the layperson, the symptoms cannot be distinguished from normal flu or a flu-like infection. Especially travelers from high-risk regions and people who have had contact with infected are at risk of infection. These should report to the health department regardless of symptoms. Those who fear that they have been infected with the corona virus should see their dermatologist – but not without first informing them by phone. Information is available from the State Health Office at 0711/90439555,

The predecessor of Phadia became part of the Thermo Fisher Scientific group based in Massachusetts in 2011. Phadia has its roots in the company Elias-Medizintechnik, which was founded in Freiburg-St. Georgen was founded. The company was taken over by Pfizer in 1999. As of 2004, the Freiburg location, together with locations in Sweden, was removed from the Pfizer Group and later bore the name Phadia. Blood tests for allergies are mainly produced in Sweden.

More on the subject: