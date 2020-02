The corona virus is a concern worldwide: the number of cases is increasing every day, and the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) considers the virus to be more deadly than the flu

The WHO has now changed its assessment of the virus

So far there has been no vaccination or medication – according to experts, a vaccine is no longer to be expected this year

But how is the novel corona virus transmitted? What are the symptoms of Covid-19 lung disease? And what are the differences to the flu?

The office of World Health Organization (WHO) in China about the occurrence of a mysterious lung disease with unknown cause in the central Chinese city of Wuhan. A little later it is clear: it is caused by the corona virus.

Since then, tens of thousands have contracted the novel virus, thousands have died of respiratory disease Covid-19. The pathogen continues to spread in Germany. What are the symptoms? We clarify:

Coronavirus symptoms: what do you know about the pathogen?

The pathogen is a virus from the group of Corona Viruses (CoV), “We have known this virus group for many years and every tenth German has had contact with it before,” says Professor Marylyn Addo from the University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf (UKE). They can cause harmless colds, but also serious illnesses like Sars or Mers.

The new variant of the virus is called SARS-CoV-2. So far, it has been assumed that the virus has passed from an animal – which is unclear – to humans. Since then, it has spread from person to person. The source is a meanwhile closed fish market in the Chinese metropolis Wuhan, where wild animals were also offered.

The so-called Mortality, according to current knowledge, is 2.8 percent. However, this varies according to age. “For comparison: the mortality rate at Mers is 30 to 40 percent,” says Addo, who heads the infectiology department at UKE. This is how Germany protects itself against the corona virus.

Covid 19: What are the symptoms of coronavirus infection?

The incubation period – the period between infection and the onset of symptoms – is 2 to 14 days. The lung disease manifests itself through

fever

dry cough

fatigue

difficulty in breathing

Because the virus infects the lower respiratory tract, those affected do not have a cold. Ultimately, the symptoms are similar to those of a Sars infection. No wonder, because the new virus docks on the same receptor. The virus test is usually based on an analysis of sputum and takes about two hours.

1/10 The worst pandemics in recent years The corona virus: More than 41 million people in China were affected by the quarantine measures at the end of January 2020, there are more than 830 confirmed cases of infection nationwide, 26 patients died. Photo: AP

2/10 The worst pandemics in recent years It is assumed that the coronavirus is transmitted by droplet infection, for example when coughing. It is also suspected that the virus is mainly found in the lower lung areas and less pronounced in the upper airways. This would mean less contagion potential, since it is wider from lung to lung than from nose to nose. Photo: AP

3/10 The worst pandemics in recent years There have been repeated violent pandemics in recent years. Around 800 people died of the Sars virus in 2002/2003. Photo: imago images / ecomedia / robert fishman

4/10 The worst pandemics in recent years After the first outbreak in China, more than 8000 people fell ill worldwide in the Sars pandemic 2002/2003 – in around 30 countries and on six continents. The pathogen probably jumped from animals to humans. It spread through droplet infection when coughing and sneezing. Photo: imago images / ecomedia / robert fishman

5/10 The worst pandemics in recent years In 2015, 38 people died in a Mers (Middle East Respiratory Syndrome) outbreak in South Korea. Photo: imago / ZUMA Press

6/10 The worst pandemics in recent years The virus that causes Mers (Middle East Respiratory Syndrome) was first found in a man in Saudi Arabia in 2012. It is a corona virus and can cause serious respiratory infections. The main carriers of the virus are camels. They continue to be transmitted to people, especially in Saudi Arabia. In some cases, the virus has been transmitted from person to person. Photo: imago / ZUMA Press

7/10 The worst pandemics in recent years The number of deaths from swine flu varies widely. While WHO estimates the deaths from infection with the A / H1N1 virus to be 18,500, US scientists found that by 2012, between 151,700 and 575,400 people worldwide should have died from it. Photo: imago / Xinhua

8/10 The worst pandemics in recent years The novel H1N1 subtype caused a flu epidemic in 2009 with several deaths. It originated in Mexico. Swine flu is now part of seasonal flu. Photo: imago / ITAR-TASS

9/10 The worst pandemics in recent years BSE peaked in 2000. At least 177 people died in the UK. More than four million cattle were slaughtered, and an estimated 180,000 animals died from BSE. Photo: imago / UIG

10/10 The worst pandemics in recent years In Germany, bovine spongiform encephalopathy was first detected in a cow born in Germany in late 2000. It causes the brain substance to regress in cattle. Incorrectly folded protein molecules are the trigger. The pathogen was transmitted by feeding animal meal and fat. In humans, the BSE pathogen can cause a variant of Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease. The feeding ban on animal protein, which came into force across Europe in 2001, prevented new infections. Photo: imago / fossiphoto

Flu vs. Corona virus – what are the differences?

According to the numbers known to date, the novel corona virus is more deadly than the flu, according to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). How much higher the death rate will be seen after the end of the epidemic, said institute president Lothar Wieler.

Influenza pandemics – not seasonal flu – would have a case mortality rate of 0.1 percent to the most severe pandemic of 2.5 percent in 1918. “These are the numbers we are concerned about here.” Read here:

According to experts, the peak of this year’s flu wave in Germany appears to have been exceeded. This emerges from a report by the influenza working group at the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) in Berlin.

According to a recent analysis by China’s health agency, 2.3 percent of people infected with Sars-CoV-2 die in the country. Accordingly, older people and those with serious pre-existing conditions such as cardiovascular diseases and diabetes are particularly affected.

In people over 80 years of age, the death rate calculated from the data available there is just under 15 percent, meaning that an average of 15 out of 100 infected people die in this age group in China. In the group of 10 to 39 year olds, 0.2 percent of those infected, i.e. around 2 out of 1,000 people, die.

Experts believe that the mortality rate is actually lower than calculated in China, among other things because the Chinese statistics do not record many mild infections. So far, however, there are no reliable analyzes of mortality from other countries.

How is the corona virus transmitted?

The initial assumption that the virus can only be transmitted by people who are already showing symptoms has long been refuted. This is also shown by the cases recorded in Germany to date. “The pathogen can also be transmitted during the incubation period,” says Addo.

The transmission takes place according to previous knowledge about droplet and smear infection:

Sneeze

to cough

handshaking

It is difficult to assess how contagious the new virus is. Chinese authorities assume that an infected person infects an average of 1.4 to 2.5 people – that would be similar to Sars.

“Such numbers are extremely unreliable,” says virologist Christian Drosten from the Charité in Berlin. Accordingly, the transmission rate depends on a large number of factors – such as whether people are socially active or tend to stay at home. In Drosten’s opinion, this is exactly what the measures in China are aiming for. “I think these measures are working.”

How can you protect yourself?

The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) refers to the measures that also apply in the current flu season, for example: good hand hygiene, cough and sneeze etiquette and keeping away from the sick. Experts recommend adhering to basic hygiene recommendations. This also includes, for example, not touching each other’s faces.

Despite the increasing number of coronavirus infections, RKI President Wieler, Germany sees the pathogen “not defenseless”. Everyone could do something for it themselves, from “banal things” such as washing hands to avoiding major events or public transport in the event of infections.

How vulnerable are children?

It is not clear whether children are particularly susceptible to the new virus. “No cases of infected children have been reported to date,” says Dr. Marylyn Addo from UKE. So far, there is no information that suggests that children are particularly vulnerable. SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach also recommends classic measures such as good hand hygiene to children. Coronavirus risk groups: Men over 50 are at risk.

How does the virus quick test work?

A smear and just a few hours later it is clear: A person is infected with the novel coronavirus Sars-CoV-2 – or not. The test method, developed by a team from the German Center for Infection Research at the Berlin Charité, is based on a standard procedure that has been used in virus diagnostics for years.

For example, material is taken from the patient’s throat and the genetic material contained therein is extracted, explains Dr. Thorsten Wolff from the RKI. “Every virus has its own genetic material, which is unique,” says Wolff – the fingerprint of the virus. Then a method is used for which there was the Nobel Prize in the 1990s: the so-called Polymerase chain reaction (PCR).

With this method, small sections of the genetic material (nucleic acid fragments) can be reproduced in a targeted manner. “Then a probe is added that emits a fluorescent signal,” says Wolff. This probe is also a small piece of nucleic acid. The genetic material passes through 45 propagation cycles with the probe. Also interesting:

Finally, the strength of the signal shows how much genetic material was in the sample. So how high the viral load is. The probe set is new to the current test, says Wolff: “It is able to detect only the new corona virus and not to emit a signal for similar corona viruses.” The virus load can also be determined during the multiplication cycles.

Who is being tested for the corona virus?

So far, only those who have had contact with a confirmed case or have been to Wuhan in the 14 days before and are now experiencing symptoms that indicate a coronavirus infection should be tested, explains Addo. These criteria are continuously evaluated. Read here:

Coronavirus is spreading: what does the therapy look like?

There is no special therapy for the new coronavirus-induced lung disease Covid-19. “The therapy is supportive, that means supportive and accompanying. In the event of severe shortness of breath, we would ventilate the patient. To prevent bacterial super-infection, antibiotics could be given as a supportive measure, ”says Addo. This interactive map shows the spread of the corona virus.

Is there a vaccination against the coronavirus?

Vaccination would be the best way to curb the epidemic. According to Jonas Schmidt-Chanasit from the Bernhard Nocht Institute for Tropical Medicine, vaccine candidates against Mers are currently being tested on humans. Assuming successful results, they will be available in a few months at the earliest. “This could then be built on,” says Schmidt-Chanasit.

Containment measures – China seals off cities with millions, states close borders, infected people are isolated – are aimed at preventing as many further illnesses as possible, says Bernd Salzberger, President of the German Society for Infectious Diseases.

It is also about saving time: “The slower it goes, the more we know about countermeasures such as antiviral drugs – which are also used in China – and may also create a vaccine.” (Lary / bekö)