Coronavirus threatens paracetamol shortage: Misery for millions of hungover Brits

The UK could face a shortage of paracetamol as the coronavirus crisis wreaks havoc on supply chains in Asia.

Exports of the world’s most popular painkiller – used to cure hangovers by millions of Brits – is being restricted by India as production in China dries up.

Paracetamol is one of 26 medicines being restricted. Others include blood pressure, diabetes and arthritis tablets, which millions Britons rely on every day.

India, one of the NHS’s main supplier of generic drugs, leans on China for almost 70 per cent of the active ingredients in its drugs.

But many Chinese factories have closed their doors as a result of the outbreak after millions of citizens were ordered to stay home in a bid to contain its spread.

The Department of Health said there are currently no shortages because of COVID-19, revealing it has stockpiled generic drugs in case of any supply issues.

But India’s Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council of India said some chemicals ‘may face shortages for the next couple of months’.

Gino Martini, Chief Scientist at the Royal Phaarmaceutical Society (RPS), told MailOnline: ‘The reality is generic drugs are mostly made in India and China.

‘We could see a shortage in medications for painkillers, blood pressure, diabetes and a wide variety of chronic conditions.

‘I feel fairly confident the UK Government will have it under control. The Department of Health have been stockpiling in preparation of Brexit.

‘For the time being I imagine we will have adequate stocks but if this [outbreak]carries on past summer obviously there will be some concerns.

‘My advice to people is talk to your local pharmacist, they know exactly what they have in stock and where they can get the drug sources from.’

Indian pharma companies get almost 70 per cent of the active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) for their medicines from China.

Dinesh Dua, chairman at the Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council of India said: ‘Irrespective of the ban, some of these molecules may face shortages for the next couple of months.

‘If coronavirus is not contained, then in that case there could be acute shortages,’ Dua said.

James O’Loan, consulting pharmacist at online firm Doctor-4-U, said he is already seeing the demand for paracetamol outstripping the supply.

‘The raw ingredient of paracetamol is mainly manufactured in China and with coronavirus having originated from there, it has obviously affected the supply chain,’ he said.

‘This means that not only paracetamol tablets and capsules could be scarce, but also the wide range of products that contain paracetamol including cold relief brands and children’s medication such as Calpol.

‘The other main painkiller, Ibuprofen, is also seeing drastically increased demand and is therefore highly likely to see a shortfall in stock, too.’

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: ‘There are currently no medicine shortages as a result of COVID-19.

‘The country is well prepared to deal with any impacts of the coronavirus and we have stockpiles of generic drugs like paracetamol in the event of any supply issues.

‘We are working closely with industry, the NHS and others in the supply chain to ensure patients can access the medicines they need and precautions are in place to prevent future shortages.’

So far the coronavirus crisis, which is teetering on the verge of becoming a global pandemic, has struck down more than 91,000 people and claimed the lives of 3,100.

Shops in Britain have seen a surge in panic buying fuelled by the epidemic and supermarkets have now drawn up contingency plans to ‘feed the nation’ in the event of a sudden escalation.

With two chains already rationing sales, a former Tesco executive said a major outbreak in Britain would ‘quickly lead to empty shelves and food riots’.

Ocado has emailed customers to warn it is running out of home delivery slots due to ‘exceptionally high demand’ and ‘particularly large orders’.

Waitrose reported ‘seeing more demand for… cleaning products and hand sanitisers’, and Tesco’s website has sold out of hand gel.

Lidl said it is ‘experiencing a significant increase in demand for durable products and disinfectants’.

Sales of hand sanitiser across all supermarkets more than tripled last month after an explosion of cases in Europe caused panic of an outbreak in the UK.

Lidl has now had to limit its sales of hand sanitisers to two per customer – as has Boots.

Industry experts insist that supermarkets have contingency plans to cope with a worst-case scenario and, despite the pressure, will ensure food remains on shelves.

Under the plans, supermarkets would work alongside suppliers to scale back the variety of available foods and groceries, instead paying attention to maintaining the supply of staple products, the Guardian reported.

However, senior food markets analyst Bruno Monteyne, a former Tesco executive, warned: ‘If a major [coronavirus]outbreak happens, that will quickly lead to panic buying, empty shelves and food riots.’

Mr Monteyne, who now works for stockbrokers Bernstein, told industry magazine The Grocer: ‘Plans are surely being drawn up with suppliers to rationalise product ranges when necessary. The objective isn’t to scaremonger… the industry has plans to deal with this.

‘Yes, it will be chaotic – and expect pictures of empty shelves – but the industry will keep the country fed.’

The British Retail Consortium’s director of food and sustainability, Andrew Opie, insisted: ‘Disruption to supply chains has been limited, and the availability of products remains good. Retailers are working closely with their suppliers and monitoring consumer behaviour to anticipate changes in future demand.’

Ian Wright, chief executive of the Food and Drink Federation, added: ‘At this stage supply chains have experienced disruption but there is no evidence of significant disruption to food supplies.’

However, Ged Futter, a former senior buyer at Asda, said supermarkets were reluctant to admit to shortages for fear of making matters worse.

Mr Futter, now director at consultancy firm The Retail Mind, said: ‘The last thing retailers will want to talk about is rationing. As soon as you mention rationing it becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy and the food equivalent of a run on the banks.’

Sales of hand sanitiser soared by 255 per cent over February after Italy’s coronavirus crisis spilled over into Europe.

Liquid soap sales increased 7 per cent and household cleaning products rose by 10 per cent, according to data from Kantar Worldpanel.

Fraser McKevitt, head of retail and consumer insight at Kantar, said: ‘Given the media focus around the outbreak of Covid-19 in February, it’s unsurprising to see shoppers prudently protecting themselves from illness.’